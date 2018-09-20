THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket surf drowning victim on life support

PHUKET: The chief of the Tha Chatchai Police has confirmed that the man pulled from the surf unconscious at Mai Khao Beach yesterday remains comatose and now depends on life support.

tourismmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 September 2018, 05:17PM

Rescue workers attend to Mr Ding on the beach yesterday (Sept 19). Photo: Mai Khao OrBorTor rescue workers

Rescue workers attend to Mr Ding on the beach yesterday (Sept 19). Photo: Mai Khao OrBorTor rescue workers

“The man, Ding Suli, 56, is a Chinese-born American, and was rescued by a foreigner at the beach,” Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Prawit Suttiruangarun explained to The Phuket News this afternoon (Sept 20).

“He is an American citizen, but his birth place is China,” Col Prawit said.

Mr Ding arrived in Phuket with a 32-year-old female companion, and checked in at his hotel near Mai Khao Beach on Sept 15, he added.

“The incident happened at 11:30 am yesterday. He was found floating in the water where red flags had been posted,” he said. (See initial report here.)

Central Phuket

“There were no lifeguards on duty along that part of the beach,” Col Prawit noted.

“Mr Ding is now at Bangkok Hospital Phuket. He remains comatose and is on life support in the ICU. His blood pressure is better, but his brain had gone without oxygen for too long,” Col Prawit explained.

“Now we are waiting for his relatives to make a decision,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mai Khao beach declared ‘not safe’ after Chinese tourist in coma post-rescue
Tourists rescued from stranded boat off Koh Phi Phi
It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety
Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked
Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption
Phuket lifeguards warn beachgoers of venomous sea snakes at west coast beaches
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Crew Training – a factor in Thailand’s worst maritime disaster?
Phoenix tour boat salvage efforts move ahead slowly
Phuket tour boat operators, crew offered free life-raft training
Phuket Opinion: Military uniforms for beach surf safety anyone?
Phuket beachgoers warned as surf danger continues
100 investigators to join ‘Phoenix’ probe, says Tourism Minister
Chinese tourist mother watches helplessly as daughter drowns on Phuket snorkelling tour
Phuket pushes to splash B508mn on marine safety

 

Phuket community
Mai Khao beach declared ‘not safe’ after Chinese tourist in coma post-rescue

Wow...what a declaration for a beach holiday destination...that the beach is unsafe. That is why pe...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Well, Phuket has it's yearly Vegetarian festival, with body punctures and all. Vegetarian food a...(Read More)

Mai Khao beach declared ‘not safe’ after Chinese tourist in coma post-rescue

Are there any thai Phuket governor, vice-governor, or other government Officials daring to say that ...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

As long as the 36% not come all at the same time it should be no problem to cater for them....(Read More)

Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations

The article doesn't put Phuket in a row with Barcelona ,Brasilia etc.It's about "Unesco...(Read More)

Royal Thai Navy leads marine rescue exercise in Phuket

Tourist safety starts with prevention, that 'safes' a lot of rescues. Good prevention befor...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Thai have a low profile commission system, right? Actually to govern well, you do not do important t...(Read More)

Major water shutoff to hit from Phuket Town to Rawai

Nothing wrong with the pipe lay out system. A new "mains "supply pipe will installed.Actua...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

The governor seems to be trying hard to ink a lot of big budget deals just before his leaving Phuket...(Read More)

Traffic safety raises concerns in Phuket light-rail plans

Let's hope the Chalong Underpass is finished before light rail station construction there starts...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Melbourne Cup 2018
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket

 