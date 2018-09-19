THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Traffic safety raises concerns in Phuket light-rail plans

PHUKET: With just 12 days to go until the end of his tenure as Governor of Phuket, Norraphat Plodthong yesterday (Sept 18) said that construction of the Phuket light-rail project was expected to commence in 2020.

transportconstruction
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 September 2018, 06:44PM

Safety at crossings is now a concern in the plans to be build Phuket’s light-rail system. Image: MRTA

Safety at crossings is now a concern in the plans to be build Phuket’s light-rail system. Image: MRTA

Then the whole project will open for service in 2023, approximately,” he said.

Joining Governor Norraphat in making the announcement at Phuke Provincial hall was Gardphajon Udomdhammabhakdi Director of Project Development Department at the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), which has been handed the responsibility for overseeing the B39.4 billion light-rail project.

Mr Gardphajon explained that the legal changes required in order to allow the MRTA to operate projects outside of Bangkok were made by the Cabinet last Tuesday (Sept 11).

Then Public-Private Partnership analysis can be concluded, which we expect by November, this year,” he said.

The MRTA reconfirmed last week that the total track length of light-rail will be 58.5km, from Tha Noon in Phang Nag to Chalong Circle.

Phase 1 of the project will be installing the double tracks from Phuket International Airport to Chalong Circle.

The trains will be permitted to travel no faster than 20-40km/h on average in built-up areas, but up to a maximum speed of 100km/h outside those areas.

Phase 1 also comprises the building of 21 stations between the airport and Chalong Circle, as follows:

1. Airport (elevated)

2. Muang Mai

3. Muang Thalang School

4. Thalang (underground)

5. Heroines Monument

6. Koh Kaew

7. Phuket Bus Terminal

8. Phuket Rajabhat University

9. Thung Kha

10. Thalang Rd

11. Phuket Clocktower Circle

12. Bang Niow

QSI International School Phuket

13. Phuket Public Library

14. Saphan Hin

15. Sakdidet Rd

16. Dowroong

17. Wichit

18. Chao Fah East

19. Palai

20. Ban Khok Tanode

21. Chalong Circle

The remaining three stations will be along the northern extension from the turnoff to the airport on Thepkrasattri Rd to Tha Noon in Phang Nga, as follows: Phuket Gateway, Tha Chatchai and Tha Noon.

However, a key concern now being addressed are the road-safety issues that the light rail will bring, especially at crossings.

The plans are currently being reviewed in order to reduce the number of crossings as much as possible, and to make the crossings as safe as possible, the MRTA noted in its release.

As such, from the airport turnoff to the norther city limits of Phuket Town, there will be six tunnels built in order for the light rail to avoid interacting with traffic, with three of the tunnels being built along Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang alone: one near the Khun Mae Ju store, one in front of Thalang Post Office and another in front of Thalang Police Station.

The locations of the other three tunnels were not revealed.

Meanwhile, eight U-turn points along Thepkrasattri Rd will be closed and the Phase 1 section of track will have in total just 12 crossings – with right of way given to the light rail at all crossings,

However, the MRTA did note that its plans did not include the two ‘flyover U-turns’ to be built as they were accounted for by Highways Department projects.

From the northern boundary of Phuket Town south through to Chao Fa East Rd, all crossings will be the same as the signals and barriers used by at standard railway crossings.

But more importantly, traffic will be rerouted to account for the small width of the roads in the heart of Phuket Town.

Along Thepkrasattri Rd and onto Phuket Rd, the section of road between Thungkha Rd and Dibuk Rd will changed to be one-way southward,.

Inversely, the section of Yaowarat Rd from Komaraphat Rd to Dibuk Rd will be changed to be one-way northward.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April
‘Fire risk’ warning for new Suvarnabhumi terminal design
Mandarin Oriental to open new resort in Phuket
Phuket light rail to be completed by ‘about 2023’, says Vice Governor
Anger grows in Italy as bridge toll hits 39
Dozens killed in Italy motorway bridge collapse ‘tragedy’
Hotel room killer ‘on the run’
UK lawmakers approve expansion of London’s Heathrow airport
Phuket airport-turnoff underpass opens one lane
Chalong Underpass works force month-long overnight road closure
Darasamut Underpass to close for maintenance, one lane at a time
Khao Lak gears up to take tourism to the next level
Call for investors as Phuket’s light rail, Patong tunnel projects hit B53bn

 

Phuket community
Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

"Now complaining about media coverage," did I miss something, who is complaining, about me...(Read More)

Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations

Does anyone think that business operators are going to for-go profits for residents to "feel mo...(Read More)

Phuket beach-touring croc a ‘saltie’, DNA tests confirm

Fresh abrasions from keeping croc in concrete enclosure. Astonished that a croc kept in a concrete...(Read More)

Major power blackout to affect Karon

Understand that now and than at different Phuket areas high voltage cables have to be renewed. But I...(Read More)

Thai man, 30, dies in Phuket motorbike crash

Test drive at dark hours on Phuket ill lighted roads. Speed is your winner,... to heaven. Lucky no...(Read More)

Weapons, ammunition found in vehicle of man shot dead by Phuket police

Either very poor reporting, we see a lot of it, or something wrong here, first report does not menti...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Nonsense and jibberish. This is just the next mega budget burner. The governor laments the lack of u...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

Best Insp Kurt doesn't get chased by the cops in America- he'll be in for a nasty shot!...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Ahh- so it's all about 'image' then. No mention about addressing the root causes of thi...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

From the Bangkok Post, "...was shot dead after he opened fire at arresting police after a chase...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Dream Beach Club
Lofty Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket

 