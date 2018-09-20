PHUKET: Phuket City Police arrested seven people in one street for drug offences yesterday including a 63-year-old woman.

Kosin and Virach were both charged with producing and being in possession of a Category 5 drug. Photo: Phuket City Police

Smai Kanjanachai, 33, had one ’ya bah’ pill in her possession. Photo: Phuket City Police

After receiving a tip-off that a number of drug dealers operated from a street on the outskirts of Phuket Town, a team of officers from Phuket City Police Station led by Col Sompong Thipapakul went to check out the area.

Officers first arrested Sanum Neatsawang, 63, on Anupas Phuket Karn Soi 12 when undercover officers approached her and asked if they could buy three methamphetamine pills (ya bah). She produced the pills and was arrested. She was then found to be in possession of a further 16 ya bah pills.

Sanum was charged with possession of a Category one drug with intent to sell.

Officers then went to an unnumbered property of Anupas Phuket Karn Soi 12 where they found Kosin Daman, 24, and Virach Nookun, 20, producing kratom juice. They also had in their possession around 150 grams of fressh kratom leaves and bottle of ‘Datissin’ cough syrup.

Kosin and Virach were both charged with producing and being in possession of a Category 5 drug.

Pongsakun Siriluck, 21, and Smai Kanjanachai, 33, were arrested at house No.1 on Anupas Phuket Karn Soi 12 when they were both found in possession of one ya bah pill. They was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Also arrested at this property was Myanmar national Paipai, 22, who was found in possession of four bags of methamphetamine containing 889 pills in total.

Paipai was charged with possession of a Category one drug with intent to sell.

Finally, at house No.3 on Anupas Phuket Karn Soi 12 Kasem Khamsi, 37, was arrested when he was found in possession of three packs of methamphetamine each containing 30 pills.

Kasem was Allegation was charged with possession of a Category one drug with intent to sell.