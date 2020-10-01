Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid test lab at airport? Resort ready to settle with online reviewer?! || October 1

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid test lab at airport? Resort ready to settle with online reviewer?! || October 1

PHUKET XTRA - October 1 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Covid test lab at the airport |:| TCT says 10% of firms have closed |:| Phuket officials support Sripanwa land claims |:| Koh Chang resort ready to settle |:| Alcohol ban on Friday |:| 5 new Covid cases in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 1 October 2020, 05:49PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Phuket Provincial Commander arrives
Man arrested in Kathu for rape of wife’s granddaughter
Don’t panic: TV blackout due to improving Phuket signal, says NBTC
Deal struck to reduce plastics use
Hong Kong leader hails ‘return to peace’, anniversary protests banned
Transgender pupils hail clothes freedom
Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19
B2.5bn private equity trust launched to target hotels in distress
TCT says 10% of firms have closed
Phuket top-flight officals support Sripanwa land claims
Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor
Patong to host talent contest, big bike festival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to accept Chinese tourists starting next week! Resort told to lighten up? || September 30
Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent
Trump-Biden, round one: taxes, protests, and lots of insults

 

Phuket community
Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

k... you are going to have someone provide a translation as I don't have a clue what on earth yo...(Read More)

B2.5bn private equity trust launched to target hotels in distress

shwe...so what would you suggest. Bulldoze those buildings that have gone out of business?...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

maverick is correct. It is highly unlikely that tourism will ever reach higher numbers for years to...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Fresh origin covid ;-)...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Kurt, what are you afraid of ? Those Chinese will have to go to quarantine for 2 weeks after their ...(Read More)

Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor

Ok, let us admit the Chinese will be tourists only, then 1200 rooms available, how about members of ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

China's 'Golden week' started. Half the country on the move. How many of the 120 Chine...(Read More)

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

Ah, another 'whipping day' coming to let people feel/experience who are the boss and in cont...(Read More)

B2.5bn private equity trust launched to target hotels in distress

cashing in on the pandemic. disgusting...(Read More)

Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

" we all kept hostile because of the flu" What ? Hostile ?...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential

 