Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TCT says 10% of firms have closed

TCT says 10% of firms have closed

BANGKOK: The tourism index plunged for two consecutive quarters, with 10% of operators already throwing in the towel and 537,280 employees laid off.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19Coronavirus
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 1 October 2020, 08:59AM

Closed businesses line the streets in Karon, one of the hardest-hit tourism areas in Phuket. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Closed businesses line the streets in Karon, one of the hardest-hit tourism areas in Phuket. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The third-quarter index, which polled 700 local operators nationwide during Aug 15-30, climbed to 60 after bottoming out at 12 in the second quarter, reports the Bangkok Post.

The index’s reading was 100 in the second quarter last year, a level meaning stable or normal. Any reading below 100 suggests a decline in confidence, while a reading above 100 suggests improvement.

Chairat Trirattanajarasporn, the TCT president, said operators in the southern and central region showed the lowest confidence at 51, as they heavily rely on foreigners and were affected by the economic slowdown.

Entertainment venues forced to close during the lockdown in the second quarter were lowest on the index at 42, followed by hotels (48) and theme parks (50).

Mr Chairat said 400,000 tourism workers lost their jobs during the third quarter as 3% of companies shut down and 7% temporarily closed.

Although 88% of companies continue to operate, 13% reduced employee headcount by 30%, causing 137,280 to lose their jobs.

By year-end, the number of unemployed will rise to more than 1 million if the government cannot issue effective aid measures and allow more international tourists into the country, he said.

“The extension of repayment suspensions is the last hope for us,” Mr Chairat said. “The majority of tourism operators cannot continue debt payments under the current situation.”

 

He said there is more than B100 billion in debt from the tourism industry alone, while operators are requesting debt holidays beyond October.

“The crisis has pushed desperate operators to borrow money from loan sharks to sustain business, which could further worsen the spiral of debt and economic downfall,” Mr Chairat said.

He said the number of tourists will depend on the reopening plan from the government, but the limited number of 1,200 tourists per month is inadequate to help the tourism industry recover.

The TCT is supporting a tourism plan without a quarantine from low-risk countries that have no new cases for at least 60 days.

The limited number of tourists will not heal the industry, which used to receive 10mn tourists each quarter, said Vichit Prakobgosol, president of the Association of Thai Travel Agents.

If Thailand can implement a more relaxed quarantine in December, Thailand will draw 100,000 travellers in each month, mostly from mainland China and Taiwan, which will help generate at least B5bn, Mr Vichit said.

The council estimates that Thailand in 2020 will have 6.74mn international tourists, down 83.1% year-on-year, contributing B337bn, a dip of 82.6%.



Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Deal struck to reduce plastics use
Hong Kong leader hails ‘return to peace’, anniversary protests banned
Transgender pupils hail clothes freedom
Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19
B2.5bn private equity trust launched to target hotels in distress
Phuket top-flight officals support Sripanwa land claims
Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor
Patong to host talent contest, big bike festival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to accept Chinese tourists starting next week! Resort told to lighten up? || September 30
Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent
Trump-Biden, round one: taxes, protests, and lots of insults
Power outage to affects parts of Patong
B3,000 handout for 10 million
Recommendations to victims of credit repair scams
Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

 

Phuket community
Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

Must love themselve to go into qurantaine...what a kind of BS is that please ? In this context every...(Read More)

Phuket top-flight officals support Sripanwa land claims

Of course it's 'legal' Bangkok Big Boys own it. Patron system working as well as usual....(Read More)

Phuket top-flight officals support Sripanwa land claims

where can I buy shares in companies that make brown envelopes?...(Read More)

Phuket top-flight officals support Sripanwa land claims

So...top government officials are supporting a private business in a governmental investigation...wh...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Kurt, go and google what kind of foreigners are allowed to come back.I personally know some people m...(Read More)

Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

Kurt, what has your question to do with this article ? ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

I do not believe these Chinese are tourists, more likely business men coming to Phuket to buy strugg...(Read More)

Patong to host talent contest, big bike festival

Spectacular, fantastic initiative but utter waste of time. Some contestants haven't eaten in day...(Read More)

Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

@Dek, absolutely not true. Tell me what airlines are able to fly from abroad these off shore working...(Read More)

Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

This so called "mother" is as heartless as it can get. I don't feel sorry for her. ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360

 