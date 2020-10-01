BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket top-flight officals support Sripanwa land claims

Phuket top-flight officals support Sripanwa land claims

PHUKET: A delegation of top-ranking Phuket officials have travelled to Bangkok to present to a parliamentary investigative committee that Sripanwa’s claim to the land on which the five-star resort is located is legal.

landpropertypolitics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 1 October 2020, 08:30AM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Sept 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announced the news to the press while attending the demonstration test run of the new COVID-19 test laboratory at Phuket International Airport yesterday (Sept 30).

The delegation was led by Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai, and officers from the Phuket office of the Department of Lands and from the Phuket office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, Governor Narong said.

Governor Narong explained that he was unable to travel to Bangkok yesterday to lead the delegation as he was required to attend the laboratory test run at the airport.

Yesterday was also the last day of the government fiscal (budget) year, which meant he had many other matters to attend to as well, Gov Narong added.

“A preliminary examination of the land documents for the Sripanwa resort has shown that the title deeds issued, and the original NorSor 3 Kor [land-use document] were correct in detail. This has been clarified," Gov Narong said.

However, Governor Narong recognised that the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) will conduct its own investigation.

“Officers from the DSI will inspect the area to verify the facts of the Sri Panwa project, which has become an issue well known through the news,” he said.

“An investigation is a common occurrence when such questions arise. There must be a factual investigation from the relevant authority to reveal the truth,” he added.

An officer at the Phuket Land Office who asked not to be named also told The Phuket News that the land documents for the Sripanwa resort were fully legal.

Of the total area of ​​approximately 56 rai, six NorSor 3 Kor land-use documents have been issued cover ​​50 rai and two Chanote title deeds have been issued for the remaining “approximately five to six rai”, the officer said.

“None of the land is on any type of state land and does not overlap with land owned by any government agency,” the officer said.

The move to have the DSI investigate the Sripanwa land follows Vorasit Issara, owner of the five-star resort, posting negative comments about protesters in Bangkok disrespecting the Thai monarchy.

The comments prompted a backlash online, and claims that the land the Sripanwa resort is located on was acquired illegally.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 01 October 2020 - 10:23:20 

Of course it's 'legal' Bangkok Big Boys own it. Patron system working as well as usual.

Shwe | 01 October 2020 - 09:36:12 

where can I buy shares in companies that make brown envelopes?

LALALA | 01 October 2020 - 09:21:02 

So...top government officials are supporting a private business in a governmental investigation...why ? Shouldnt be this the duty of the lawyer of the business owner ?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Deal struck to reduce plastics use
Hong Kong leader hails ‘return to peace’, anniversary protests banned
Transgender pupils hail clothes freedom
Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19
B2.5bn private equity trust launched to target hotels in distress
TCT says 10% of firms have closed
Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor
Patong to host talent contest, big bike festival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to accept Chinese tourists starting next week! Resort told to lighten up? || September 30
Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent
Trump-Biden, round one: taxes, protests, and lots of insults
Power outage to affects parts of Patong
B3,000 handout for 10 million
Recommendations to victims of credit repair scams
Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

 

Phuket community
Phuket locals praise return of tourists, but still wary of COVID-19

Must love themselve to go into qurantaine...what a kind of BS is that please ? In this context every...(Read More)

Phuket top-flight officals support Sripanwa land claims

Of course it's 'legal' Bangkok Big Boys own it. Patron system working as well as usual....(Read More)

Phuket top-flight officals support Sripanwa land claims

where can I buy shares in companies that make brown envelopes?...(Read More)

Phuket top-flight officals support Sripanwa land claims

So...top government officials are supporting a private business in a governmental investigation...wh...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Kurt, go and google what kind of foreigners are allowed to come back.I personally know some people m...(Read More)

Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

Kurt, what has your question to do with this article ? ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

I do not believe these Chinese are tourists, more likely business men coming to Phuket to buy strugg...(Read More)

Patong to host talent contest, big bike festival

Spectacular, fantastic initiative but utter waste of time. Some contestants haven't eaten in day...(Read More)

Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

@Dek, absolutely not true. Tell me what airlines are able to fly from abroad these off shore working...(Read More)

Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

This so called "mother" is as heartless as it can get. I don't feel sorry for her. ...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Dan About Thailand
Property in Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360

 