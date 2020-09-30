BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that the sale of alcohol will be banned for the 24 hours of this Friday (Oct 2) as the nation commemorates “Wan Org Pansa”, marking the end of Buddhist Lent.

alcoholculturecrimepolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 September 2020, 05:38PM

The sale of alcohol will be banned for the 24 hours (from midnight to midnight) this Friday (Oct 2). Image: The Phuket News / file

The sale of alcohol will be banned for the 24 hours (from midnight to midnight) this Friday (Oct 2). Image: The Phuket News / file

Phuket’s new Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Witoon Kongsudjai confirmed this afternoon (Sept 30) that the alcohol ban will come into effect just after midnight tomorrow night (00:01am Friday, Oct 2) and conclude at midnight Friday night (11:59pm, Oct 2).

Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan likewise confirmed to The Phuket News that the ban will be enforced in the Phuket Town area for the 24 hours of this Friday, as did Patong Police Station.

The alcohol ban for Wan Org Pansa was instituted by law under an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015.

Phuket Property

Under the order, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa.

Anyone caught breaking the ban faces a prison sentence of up to six months, a B10,000 fine or both.

Col Witoon urged people to be respectful on the day.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket airport lab approved, now just need Bangkok’s blessing to receive tourists, says Governor
Patong to host talent contest, big bike festival
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket to accept Chinese tourists starting next week! Resort told to lighten up? || September 30
Trump-Biden, round one: taxes, protests, and lots of insults
Power outage to affects parts of Patong
B3,000 handout for 10 million
Recommendations to victims of credit repair scams
Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration clarifies? Mother of Patong baby arrested! || September 29
Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China
Teams set up to monitor Myanmar migrants
Major water supply outages to affect Kathu, Srisoonthorn
63-year-old skates her way to cancer recovery
Visa extensions approved under previous amnesty to be upheld until Nov 30
Rebound and reflection in Wuhan as virus claims million lives

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Bloody hell ! Let business start ! All this negative thinking get us nowhere ! Look forward and stop...(Read More)

Visa amnesty extended to Oct 31

They realized not to have enough handcuffs, shackles, foreigner size prison clothes, and, ... not l...(Read More)

Mother of baby abandoned in Patong found, arrested

This mother needs help not jail. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Why 120 Chinese 'tourists' ( read: 'business' people) may enter and foreigners prese...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Emergency Decree till 31 Oct. Married foreigners/Retirees still can not return to their homes in Tha...(Read More)

B3,000 handout for 10 million

This is another way to make poor peoples silence, another thing they remove this 600 Bath old people...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

Any revenue from them will just end up in the pockets of corrupt officials or back in China where mo...(Read More)

Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds

Quarantine will prevent 99,9% of past million tourists to come, how will the Pukhet people will surv...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

This flight may originate in Guangzhou, bt the passenger could be from anywhere in China maybe even ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first tourists since lockdown to arrive from China

711 will benefit from these Chinese, I will be keeping well away from them...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/

 