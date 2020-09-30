Alcohol ban for end of Buddhist Lent

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that the sale of alcohol will be banned for the 24 hours of this Friday (Oct 2) as the nation commemorates “Wan Org Pansa”, marking the end of Buddhist Lent.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 30 September 2020, 05:38PM

The sale of alcohol will be banned for the 24 hours (from midnight to midnight) this Friday (Oct 2). Image: The Phuket News / file

Phuket’s new Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Witoon Kongsudjai confirmed this afternoon (Sept 30) that the alcohol ban will come into effect just after midnight tomorrow night (00:01am Friday, Oct 2) and conclude at midnight Friday night (11:59pm, Oct 2). Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan likewise confirmed to The Phuket News that the ban will be enforced in the Phuket Town area for the 24 hours of this Friday, as did Patong Police Station. The alcohol ban for Wan Org Pansa was instituted by law under an announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office on January 22, 2015. Under the order, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on five specific religious days: Makha Bucha, Visakha Bucha, Asarnha Bucha Day, Khao Pansa and Wan Org Pansa. Anyone caught breaking the ban faces a prison sentence of up to six months, a B10,000 fine or both. Col Witoon urged people to be respectful on the day.