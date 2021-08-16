The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid restrictions extended 2 weeks, PPAO seeks millions |:| August 16

PHUKET XTRA - August 16 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket restrictions extended until end of August |:| PPAO seeks millions for Covid support, tourist attractions |:| No confidence vote for Premier as protest violence erupts, again |:| Phuket fresh market 2 closed Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 16 August 2021, 06:48PM

Phuket community
Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

These one dose requirements with mix and match m-RNA is going to get really ugly. ...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

Kurt the PMW site is likely not ever going to give you an appointment, we missed that boat- Have yo...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

@Maverick, OK so I know I understand - it’s only the whiners and complainers who have not been vac...(Read More)

Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests

yeah i'll go to some bar to have a beer to celebrate the new numbers... good for the lottery i g...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

ematt 1: You don't know me. 2: You can check with immigration that there are many more. 3: Why y...(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

"On the question why the government not buy products approved by WHO, he said the regulations i...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

I haven't gotten vaccinated either. I could not register at PhuketMustWin because of a TM-29 sna...(Read More)

Island isolation measures extended with minor amendments

Megamind@if they are paying the cops why the subterfuge surely business would be better if they were...(Read More)

Thais vaccinated outside Phuket can now get second shot

Ematt@ to be fair I did meet another expat last week who is not jabbed but he’s a member of trump ...(Read More)

No proof of graft in kit buy, says ACT

They have to buy these Chinese test-kits, otherwise, no submarines....(Read More)

 

