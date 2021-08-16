The Phuket News
Phuket marks 49 new local infections, 78 held after ATK tests

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) marked 49 new local COVID-19 infections on the island yesterday (Aug 15), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 1,989.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth
By The Phuket News

Monday 16 August 2021, 09:44AM

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 15) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Aug 14). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 8:10pm last night, also marked one Phuket Sandbox arrival confirmed as newly infected, but zero new COVID patients brought to the island for treatment under the ‘Bring Phuket People Home’ campaign.

The 49 new local infections bring  the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 475, as follows:

  • Aug 9 - 61 new cases
  • Aug 10 - 37 new cases
  • Aug 11 - 104 new cases
  • Aug 12 - 33 new cases
  • Aug 13 - 82 new cases
  • Aug 14 - 109 new cases
  • Aug 15 - 49 new cases

The current total of 1,989 infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include nine people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 21 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 38 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 58 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 776 people were under medical care or supervision, marking no change from the day before.

The report also marked 1,279 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 50 more patients than the 1,229 reported for Saturday.

The report posted last night recorded 78 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 15), 11 who tested positive in the proactive screening conducted in communities and 67 who tested positive by ATK tests conducted on boats.

The 78 suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, bring the total number of people now being held at “COVID-19 Care Centers” across the island to 204 (+18).

The daily report did not report how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’, which the report calls “Quarantine at a community center for COVID-19”, and allowed to go home.

The report also did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 859 beds available for COVID patients (+13 from Friday), with 620 of the beds occupied (+31), and 239 beds still available (-18).

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 34 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+3); 253 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+18) and 333 were ‘Green’ patients (+10).

The PPHO COVID report for yesterday marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 14.

lelecuneo | 16 August 2021 - 15:01:25 

yeah i'll go to some bar to have a beer to celebrate the new numbers... good for the lottery i guess... 
let so our best to shut down this sandbox and keep drinking and getting massages....

 

