Phuket fresh market ordered closed

PHUKET: The Phuket City Municipality issued an order today (Aug 14) to close the Phuket City Fresh Market 2 for seven days.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 August 2021, 02:47PM

The annoncement. Photo: Phuket Info Center

The market, located behind the Robinson department store on Ong Sim Phai Rd in Phuket Town, will be closed from today until Aug 20 or until the market has met the required sanitation standards and been assessed and approved safe by officers from the Disease Control Department.

Authorities reported that several workers at the market had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday (Aug 12) which prompted the closure.

The market had only just reopened last Saturday (Aug 7) after a period of closure for cleaning due to certain vendors and migrant workers in the market testing positive for COVID-19.

For further information, please contact the Public Health and Environment Department of the municipality by calling 076-211570.