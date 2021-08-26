The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid record high, Embezzlement of B33mn gets accountant in hot water |:| August 26

PHUKET XTRA - August 26 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Another Phuket fresh market closes |:| Phuket hits Covid daily record |:| Phuket property accountant faces embezzlement charges |:| Bangkok officials discuss easing lockdown restrictions Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 26 August 2021, 06:11PM

Phuket community
Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

Time to differentiate between 'passengers' and 'tourists' to pretend there are masse...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

Got tired of these rhetoric which package the administration as kind and caring. We know it is just...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

From the article's headline, I thought it meant Phuket was going to vaccinate everyone with a va...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day

Where is the Pfizer vaccine for foreigner ? Thailand got a 1.4 million free PCs. And promised to giv...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day

good numbers to play at the lottery...i mean the under the table lottery off course that evceryone r...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

easy to track them,, just see where they sell beers and they will all be there.... Patong beach fron...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

@Christy Sweet. Seems the Thais hate you as much as you hate them. Lived in my present house for o...(Read More)

Phang Nga hopes to welcome 30,000 travelers under ‘Sandbox 7+7’ scheme

"Phang-Nga Prompt"? Who thinks up these names?...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

I have spent 30 years working and living in the developing world in Asia , Africa and Latin America ...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

Wow must be Phuket cynic day...(Read More)

 

