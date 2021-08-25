The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day

Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked a record 189 new local infections across the island yesterday (Aug 25), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 3,070.

Thursday 26 August 2021, 09:00AM

Image:PPHO

Image:PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 25) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Aug 24). Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Aug 25) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Aug 24). Image: PPHO

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A new daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:20pm last night, also marked three new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

The report marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving  the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 18.

The 189 new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island to a new record of 898 in the past seven days, as follows:

  • Aug 19 - 129 new cases
  • Aug 20 - 101 new cases
  • Aug 21 - 126 new cases
  • Aug 22 - 124 new cases
  • Aug 23 - 73 new cases
  • Aug 24 - 156 new cases
  • Aug 25 - 189 new cases

The current total of 3,070 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 39 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 73 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 1,225 people were under medical care or supervision, one less than the day before.

The report also marked 1,935 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 206 more patients than the 1,729 reported for Tuesday.

Phuket Property

The report posted last night recorded just 19 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) yesterday (Aug 25).

Despite the 19 new suspected cases, which have yet to be confirmed by RT-PCR tests, the total number of people currently held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell from 444 to 430.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report posted last night also reported that Phuket currently has in total 1,473 beds available for COVID patients (+72 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,009 (+51), or 68.50% of the total number of beds, with 464 (+20) hospital beds in Phuket still available.

The report also marked that of the COVID patients in care 32 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+1); 324 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (-3) and 393 were ‘Green’ patients (-18).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Aug 24), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Tuesday (Aug 24), as follows:

  • Rassada - 643 cases (+64)
  • Phuket Town - 578 
    (Talad Yai 335, +18; Talad Neua 243, zero change)
  • Wichit - 301 (+13)
  • Cherng Talay - 242 (+4)
  • Kathu - 156 (+8)
  • Patong - 138
  • Srisoonthorn - 132 (+16)
  • Thepkrasattri - 121 (+5)
  • Chalong - 111 (+2)
  • Koh Kaew - 85 (+5)
  • Rawai - 79 (+2)
  • Karon - 40
  • Kamala - 39 (+1)
  • Pa Khlok - 42 (+10)
  • Mai Khao - 34 (+7)
  • Sakhu - 16 (+1)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

kiwiian | 26 August 2021 - 10:22:22 

If Phuket has 90 cases per week the sandbox will be cancelled I seem to remember coming from Prayuth.... Well now that has been multiplied by 10 to reach 898 in the last 7 days and nothing has changed. This shows that anything coming from Prayuth or the Phuket Governor should be taken with a pinch of salt...

Kurt | 26 August 2021 - 09:57:34 

As long as Phuket keep vaccinating with Chinese sugar water that long Phuket will not rise from her Sand Box stage. What a waist of time for the Phuket inhabitants to suffer, just because Officialdom push through stubborn with ineffective vaccines to fight Covid Delta.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One Phuket fresh market closes over COVID concerns, as another market reopens
Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety
School closures ‘affecting development’
Afghans race to flee Taliban after Biden confirms airlift deadline
Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai cops kill drug suspect while allegedly trying to extort B2 million |:| August 25
PPAO to open for walk-in vaccinations
Phuket property company accountant facing charges for embezzling B33mn
Phuket requests 470,000 vaccine doses as booster shots
Chalong Underpass closed during day for two weeks for maintenance
Custody death clip sparks storm
Urgent call for blood donors
Rescued turtle’s stomach clogged with plastic waste
Phuket marks record 156 new COVID cases, one more death
Prayut reverses stance on test kit criteria

 

Phuket community
Phuket requests 470,000 vaccine doses as booster shots

The USA with its superior efficacy vaccines is embarking upon a 3rd booster dose. I'm worried wh...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

"trees being removed"?...(Read More)

PPAO to open for walk-in vaccinations

Can everyone please ignore 'Foot' and his fake assumptions! It's been proved that combin...(Read More)

Police ramp up Sandbox tourist safety

ED - I don't mean to be pedantic, but "specifically closely" is more what we come to e...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

In my living area in Phuket you have some high ranked police in Phuket some building a house’s to ...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

Well well it’s took RTP 9 min and 46 seconds too kill this young man. PM this it’s on your guard...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

Seems Jo Ferrari run many years a good business, with use of RTP uniform camouflage, with permission...(Read More)

Phuket COVID cases hit new high, 189 on one day

If Phuket has 90 cases per week the sandbox will be cancelled I seem to remember coming from Prayuth...(Read More)

Police launch manhunt for ex-cop on the run

Expect the superiors of Jo Ferrari to be very happy/relieved when he has left for Dubai or so , usin...(Read More)

Custody death clip sparks storm

Perhaps Jo Ferrari is a friend of the 'flour RTP captain - minister' who sat 4 years in a Au...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
SAii Laguna Phuket
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket

 