Phuket property company accountant facing charges for embezzling B33mn

PHUKET: An accountant with a Phuket luxury property management firm has been arrested and is facing charges for embezzling B33 million from the company’s accounts.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 25 August 2021, 05:44PM

The police report signed by Lt Col Ratthakhet Manmueng, who as Chief Investigator of the Phuket City Police is also a Phuket City Police deputy commander. Photo: Supplied

Capt Thapapon Pangpimlo of the Phuket City Police confirmed to The Phuket News that Piyada ‘Ann’ Petchlorrian, an accountant with The Cape Residences, is facing charges for the theft, which reportedly was carried out through transactions over the past six to seven years.

The police investigation into a complaint filed against Piyada is complete, Capt Thapapon confirmed.

“We have forwarded the case to the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s Office to proceed with charges of theft and theft from an employer,” Capt Thapapon said.

Piyada was taken into police custody in June after the complaint was filed. She was held at Phuket Provincial Prison while the police investigation continued.

However, Capt Thapapon on Monday said that he was unable to confirm whether or not Piyada was still in custody.

“I don’t know. I have finished my part. For the court process, you must ask the public prosecutor whether Piyada will be allowed to post bail or not. They will not inform us,” Capt Thapaporn said.

Capt Thapaporn declined to answer any further questions, including whether or not any personal bank accounts that the money was transferred to had been frozen while the investigation was ongoing.

Capt Thapaporn did say that the amount embezzled from the company may have been as high as B35 million.

An officer of the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s Office who declined to be identified has now confirmed that the Phuket Public Prosecutor’s Office has already approved the case for criminal charges to be pressed against Piyada.

“Right now, the duty of the public prosecutor’s office is finished. We have already filed an order to the court [to present the case in court] on Aug 9,” the officer said.

“The prosecutor who is responsible for this case is Mr Supoj Ruengroj,” the officer confirmed.

However, the officer refused to provide any contact information for Mr Supoj, but offered to act as an intermediary.

The officer later contacted The Phuket News to say, “I already asked the prosecutor, and he doesn’t know whether she has asked to post bail or whether the court has approved bail or not. For the investigation by police, the report has already been sent to the court, so if you want to know more you need to call the Phuket Provincial Court.”

The officer declined to answer any further questions.

According to documents and information provided to The Phuket News, Piyada joined The Cape Residences some seven years ago.

During that time more than B33mn was transferred to 12 private accounts through 104 smaller transactions.

One owner of a property managed by the company allegedly had US$25,000 transferred to fake construction accounts by the accountant six years ago.

More money was allegedly taken from the company’s capital expenditure (“capex”) account and utility bills account.

While working for the luxury property management firm, Piyada was on a salary of B25,000 per month.

Her husband returned B995,000 "out of fear and to do the right thing", The Phuket News was told.