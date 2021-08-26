One Phuket fresh market closes over COVID concerns, as another market reopens

PHUKET: The busy fresh market at Baan Lipon, located near the Khao Lan Intersection on Thepkrasattri Rd in Tambon Thepkrasattri, has been ordered closed until at least next Thursday (Sept 2) amid concerns of an outbreak of COVID-19 infections there.

Phuket Town Fresh Market 2, near Robinson department store on Ong Sim Phai Rd in Phuket Town, has reopened after two weeks’ closure after a ‘big cleaning event’ at the market yesterday (Aug 25). Photo: Phuket Town Municipality

Baan Lipon Fresh Market has been ordered closed until at least next Thursday (Sept 2). Image: Thepkrasattri Municipality

The order for the market to close was issued yesterday, and came into effect today (Aug 26).

The closure order came as Phuket marked 189 new COVID infections confirmed yesterday, the highest number of COVID infections confirmed in Phuket on one day.

Meanwhile, the Phuket City Municipality Fresh Market 2, located on Ong Sim Phai Rd near Robinson department store, reopened today after staff of Phuket City Municipality and vendors conducted a ‘big cleaning event’ yesterday to boost local people’s confidence in using the market.

The market last reopened on Aug 13 after Phuket City Municipality ordered it closed for two full weeks after more than 100 COVID-19 infections had been found linked to the market.

The Phuket City Municipality allowed the market to reopen tomorrow (Aug 27), or “until the market had met the required sanitation standards and been assessed and approved safe by officers from the Disease Control Department”.

The market has now reopened a day early.

Following the first reopening of the market after the outbreak there in June, Phuket Town Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas explained that the market has been in operation for 42 years.

However, in response to concerns that the market may again become an epicentre of COVID infections, he noted that the market will now operate in two sections, with different hours of operation.

The main market, comprising 483 vendors in the market building, will operate from 4am to midday, while 57 vendors on Ong Sim Phai Rd and a further 61 vendors located near Robinson department store will serve the public from 3pm to 11pm, Mr Saroj explained.