PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket coronavirus cases continue to rise! Woman found dead in Phuket well? || March 27

PHUKET XTRA - March 26 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Thailand closed to foreigners, as country enters state of emergency |:| 5 new infections in Phuket, total 34 |:| Forest fire in Phuket closer to resorts |:| Rights activists slam arrest of artist |:| Chiang Mia air pollution dire Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuke7


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Friday 27 March 2020, 07:50PM

Phi Phi bar owners arrested for selling drugs to tourists, B23mn in accounts seized
Two charged for fake news posts of police levying B200 fines for not wearing face masks
Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand
Seven more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 41
Thailand confirms 91 new COVID-19 cases and one more death
Four Chinese tourists neglect PPHO rules, detained by police
US tops world in virus cases, overtaking China and Italy
Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief
Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again
Phuket Town vendor charged for price-gouging on hand sanitiser
Phuket Immigration touts anti-crowding, COVID measures
Private lakes boost Phuket water supply as Bang Wad falls to 8.3% capacity
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Forest fire near Phuket beach! Thailand enters state of emergency! Foreigners banned? || March 26
Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines
111 new national COVID-19 cases, total at 1,045

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The Last Stand

Safest place in Asia? We have seen lying, prevaricating and the left hand not knowing what the right...(Read More)

Seven more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 41

very useful information to know what areas they have been frequenting thank you...(Read More)

Phuket Town vendor charged for price-gouging on hand sanitiser

I would fine him the difference in price for each bottle in his possession,this is a time to help ea...(Read More)

Four Chinese tourists neglect PPHO rules, detained by police

I would fine them heavily and get them on the next flight to China,they are high risk,you try doing ...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

Synergy in this case means not having too many aircraft types that means it is difficult to substit...(Read More)

Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

As predictable, the virus is increasing now rapidly all over Thailand. That 'soft lock down'...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

Wearing masks is effective, that's why health care professionals need them more than the public....(Read More)

Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

“We should control ourselves instead of being forced to by the state,” he said." Alas, hum...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

Has to be self request as there's zero chance the BIB will enforce it, they can't even enfor...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

He's probably in charge of road safety too, comes up with the same failed idea every year in the...(Read More)

 

