THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Four Chinese tourists neglect PPHO rules, detained by police

Four Chinese tourists neglect PPHO rules, detained by police

PHUKET: Four Chinese tourists visiting Phuket have been detained by police after neglecting to inform authorities of an address change during their stay.

Friday 27 March 2020, 01:04PM

Two of the Chinese tourists are tracked down to their villa. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two of the Chinese tourists are tracked down to their villa. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two of the errant Chinese tourists have their temperatures taken. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two of the errant Chinese tourists have their temperatures taken. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The Chief of Saku Police Station, Lt Col Kaken Nikrahatchai, told The Phuket News today (Mar 27) that the four Chinese nationals had originally declared they would be staying at an address in Patong but, unable to secure this address, had decided to move on.

However, they did not notify the change of accommodation address with the Phuket Public Health Department (PPHO) which resulted in the police undertaking a search to track them down.

“We were advised by the PPHO on Wednesday (Mar 25) of the situation,” said Lt Col Kaken.

Police embarked on a search after a tip off by another group of Chinese tourists staying in Phuket Town who had seen the news and were familiar with the conditions of foreigners staying here, especially in the current climate with health precautions around COVD-19 being so important.

“We managed to track all four down yesterday (Mar 26),” Lt Col Kaken commented.

“Two of the Chinese were found to be staying in a villa in Phuket Town and the other 2 were in a villa in Cherng Thalay. I am unaware of the names of the villas they were found at,” he added.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Having located the four tourists, police conducted temperature checks to ensure there was no health risk.

“Initially one of the group registered a high temperature reading but we decided to wait and test again as clearly the individual in question was stressed and uncomfortable,” Lt Col Kaken said.

After checking again the temperature reading was confirmed as normal and carrying no health risk.

Lt Col Kaken also confirmed all four were carrying valid medical certificates stating they had no prior illness and certifying no diseases had been detected.

All four were detained by police and taken to Saku police station today where they will meet with Phuket PPHO officials to understand and acknowledge the possible charges and penalties of the Disease Control Act,” said Lt Col Kaken.

Asked whether they will be charged, Lt Col Kaken replied he was unsure at this point and it would depend on the outcome of the discussion today.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand confirms 91 new COVID-19 cases and one more death
US tops world in virus cases, overtaking China and Italy
Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief
Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again
Phuket Town vendor charged for price-gouging on hand sanitiser
Phuket Immigration touts anti-crowding, COVID measures
Private lakes boost Phuket water supply as Bang Wad falls to 8.3% capacity
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Forest fire near Phuket beach! Thailand enters state of emergency! Foreigners banned? || March 26
Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines
111 new national COVID-19 cases, total at 1,045
Social Security covers COVID-19 hospital treatment
Five more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 34
Phuket dental clinics, public recreation areas closed in latest COVID order, driver’s licence process shifted online
Phuket forest fire getting closer to resorts
Woman found dead in Phuket well

 

Phuket community
Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

Wearing masks is effective, that's why health care professionals need them more than the public....(Read More)

Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

“We should control ourselves instead of being forced to by the state,” he said." Alas, hum...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

Has to be self request as there's zero chance the BIB will enforce it, they can't even enfor...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

He's probably in charge of road safety too, comes up with the same failed idea every year in the...(Read More)

Phuket Town vendor charged for price-gouging on hand sanitiser

@Timothy,..That only can be done with the force of the 'full enforcement of the law'. And on...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

I see he is not wearing one of his cheap ineffective masks, not just dirty farang then stupid man...(Read More)

Stay home or face curfew, says defence chief

Emergency degree, lock downs, curfews, warming up of Defence/Army. We almost back to square one; Ma...(Read More)

Anutin criticises ‘careless’ health personnel, apologises again

Anutin saw during a ChiangMai visit western tourist were dirty.? Well, what he expects in worlds mos...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

CAAT has okayed? Hahaha. What other option CAAT had? About Thai Airways, a 20 year problem is unlike...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

As soon as I hear the word "synergy" reminds me when we used to play management bs bingo, ...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
UWC Thailand
The LifeCo Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Singha
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 