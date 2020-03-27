Four Chinese tourists neglect PPHO rules, detained by police

PHUKET: Four Chinese tourists visiting Phuket have been detained by police after neglecting to inform authorities of an address change during their stay.

Friday 27 March 2020, 01:04PM

Two of the errant Chinese tourists have their temperatures taken. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Two of the Chinese tourists are tracked down to their villa. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Chief of Saku Police Station, Lt Col Kaken Nikrahatchai, told The Phuket News today (Mar 27) that the four Chinese nationals had originally declared they would be staying at an address in Patong but, unable to secure this address, had decided to move on.

However, they did not notify the change of accommodation address with the Phuket Public Health Department (PPHO) which resulted in the police undertaking a search to track them down.

“We were advised by the PPHO on Wednesday (Mar 25) of the situation,” said Lt Col Kaken.

Police embarked on a search after a tip off by another group of Chinese tourists staying in Phuket Town who had seen the news and were familiar with the conditions of foreigners staying here, especially in the current climate with health precautions around COVD-19 being so important.

“We managed to track all four down yesterday (Mar 26),” Lt Col Kaken commented.

“Two of the Chinese were found to be staying in a villa in Phuket Town and the other 2 were in a villa in Cherng Thalay. I am unaware of the names of the villas they were found at,” he added.

Having located the four tourists, police conducted temperature checks to ensure there was no health risk.

“Initially one of the group registered a high temperature reading but we decided to wait and test again as clearly the individual in question was stressed and uncomfortable,” Lt Col Kaken said.

After checking again the temperature reading was confirmed as normal and carrying no health risk.

Lt Col Kaken also confirmed all four were carrying valid medical certificates stating they had no prior illness and certifying no diseases had been detected.

All four were detained by police and taken to Saku police station today where they will meet with Phuket PPHO officials to understand and acknowledge the possible charges and penalties of the Disease Control Act,” said Lt Col Kaken.

Asked whether they will be charged, Lt Col Kaken replied he was unsure at this point and it would depend on the outcome of the discussion today.