Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Woman found dead in Phuket well

Woman found dead in Phuket well

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman whose body was found in a well in Srisoonthorn last night (Mar 25). The well was used by local residents to cook, clean and shower.

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 26 March 2020, 01:55PM

rescue workers recover the body from the well last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

rescue workers recover the body from the well last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The investigation is to make sure no foul play was involved, though the woman’s mother told police that her daughter had tried to commit suicide several times before.

Lt Phattarakorn Pongphaiboon of the Thalang Police was called to the scene in Moo 2, Srisoonthorn, at about 10pm.

Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the body of Wikanda Muankhamla, 26, floating in a well five metres deep located among several houses.

Rescue workers climbed down into the well and recovered the body in an operation that took 20 minutes.

There were no marks on the body indicating that Ms Wikanda had fought off any attackers, officers noted.

Maneewan Chinnakhlot, 46, who found the body, told police that she lived in a house nearby.

She first noticed that water from the well was starting to smell foul when she washed her dishes yesterday morning, she said.

UWC Thailand

She checked the well, but found nothing.

Last night while using water from the well to bathe, she noticed that the smell was getting worse and checked the well again. Shining a torch down into the well, she saw the body and called her landlord and the police.

“I will not be able to sleep for nights,” Ms Maneewan said.

“We used water from the well to wash dishes, to bathe and even cook rice. I will not be using water from that well for a long time,” she said.

Ms Wikanda’s mother, Boonplod Muankhamla, 61, told police that her daughter had attempted suicide several times before, but had always been saved from taking her own life.

“I last saw her on Monday. If she did not come home today (Mar 25), I was going to ask people to find her. But it’s too late, she’s already dead,” Ms Boonplod said.

Police confirmed they are continuing their investigation to confirm whether any suspicious circumstances were involved in Ms Wikanda’s death.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Forest fire near Phuket beach! Thailand enters state of emergency! Foreigners banned? || March 26
Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines
111 new national COVID-19 cases, total at 1,045
Social Security covers COVID-19 hospital treatment
Five more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 34
Phuket dental clinics, public recreation areas closed in latest COVID order, driver’s licence process shifted online
Phuket forest fire getting closer to resorts
No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials
Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online
Virus death toll passes 21,000, three billion under lockdown
Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’
Immigration looks to cut crowding, wants 90-day report to be made online
Hurry up with aid for poor, government urged
Taiwan anger over China military drills during virus outbreak
Thousands stuck on cruise ships off Australia over virus fears

 

Phuket community
No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials

One hopes they enforce that more efficiently than the ban on smoking ...(Read More)

Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online

Wow. Amazed you're allowing comments on this one PN. After all, it's not like the underlying...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

@Aachen Wouldn't take that for granted....(Read More)

Immigration looks to cut crowding, wants 90-day report to be made online

"Applicants are usually required to report in person to immigration officers to complete the pr...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied

No flights in/out anymore ? Kurt that's nonsense. Look at Arrival/Departure schedule from Phuket...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

This moment Thai Airways confirmed Frankfurt for April and said (Hotline) they will continue flights...(Read More)

Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online

lol... human rights, in Thailand.... it'll never happen, unless extetnal pressure is applied....(Read More)

Phuket forest fire getting closer to resorts

Why this fires start there every year at the same time?...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

can you please write the curfew time and period, I see some confusion [NOTE: At this stage from Acco...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

The situation needs to be upgraded to level 10! These forced congregations are beyond belief 1 mete...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Singha
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Diamond Resort Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The LifeCo Phuket
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand

 