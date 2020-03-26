Woman found dead in Phuket well

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old woman whose body was found in a well in Srisoonthorn last night (Mar 25). The well was used by local residents to cook, clean and shower.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 26 March 2020, 01:55PM

rescue workers recover the body from the well last night. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The investigation is to make sure no foul play was involved, though the woman’s mother told police that her daughter had tried to commit suicide several times before.

Lt Phattarakorn Pongphaiboon of the Thalang Police was called to the scene in Moo 2, Srisoonthorn, at about 10pm.

Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived to find the body of Wikanda Muankhamla, 26, floating in a well five metres deep located among several houses.

Rescue workers climbed down into the well and recovered the body in an operation that took 20 minutes.

There were no marks on the body indicating that Ms Wikanda had fought off any attackers, officers noted.

Maneewan Chinnakhlot, 46, who found the body, told police that she lived in a house nearby.

She first noticed that water from the well was starting to smell foul when she washed her dishes yesterday morning, she said.

She checked the well, but found nothing.

Last night while using water from the well to bathe, she noticed that the smell was getting worse and checked the well again. Shining a torch down into the well, she saw the body and called her landlord and the police.

“I will not be able to sleep for nights,” Ms Maneewan said.

“We used water from the well to wash dishes, to bathe and even cook rice. I will not be using water from that well for a long time,” she said.

Ms Wikanda’s mother, Boonplod Muankhamla, 61, told police that her daughter had attempted suicide several times before, but had always been saved from taking her own life.

“I last saw her on Monday. If she did not come home today (Mar 25), I was going to ask people to find her. But it’s too late, she’s already dead,” Ms Boonplod said.

Police confirmed they are continuing their investigation to confirm whether any suspicious circumstances were involved in Ms Wikanda’s death.