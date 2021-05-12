The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket closures extended, foreigners face deportation over gatherings || May 12

PHUKET XTRA - May 12 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket closures extended, foreigners face deportation if... |:| Covid update |:| Phuket Immigration opens Cherng Talay office |:| Can Phuket reopen? Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Wednesday 12 May 2021, 07:45PM

Subscribe to The Phuket News

 