PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases continue to rise, Prime minister survives vote, Bangla cables |:| September 6

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases continue to rise, Prime minister survives vote, Bangla cables |:| September 6

PHUKET XTRA - September 6 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Prime Minister survives no-confidence vote |:| Phuket averages 240+ cases over the past 3 days |:| No testing for domestic tourists to Phuket |:| Bangla Rd net target to have power cables Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 6 September 2021, 06:37PM

