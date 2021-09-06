The Phuket News
Vaccine required for patrons in ‘dark red’ areas

BANGKOK: Starting Oct 1, only those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative antigen test result will be allowed to dine-in at restaurants and seek out services deemed a high risk for virus transmission in “dark red” provinces, where maximum COVID-19 restrictions apply.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 6 September 2021, 09:32AM

A woman walks past a shop in Yaowarat last Tuesday (Aug 31). Photo: Somchai Poomlard

According to the Health Department’s director-general, Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, the move is part of the government’s push to allow businesses to reopen while the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

Customers will be required to fill in a form detailing their infection risk through the government’s “Thai Save Thai” app before entering premises which are considered high-risk venues, which include restaurants, barber shops and hair salons, beauty clinics and spas.

In addition, they will be asked to show their vaccination certificate - or a negative COVID-19 antigen test result, taken no longer than a week prior - before entering the premises. Former patients must show records which showed that they have recovered.

Also, business operators must strictly comply with existing provincial regulations, Mr Suwannachai said.

Their staff must be fully vaccinated, comply with social distancing measures, be screened for COVID-19 weekly. Furthermore, every shop must regularly disinfect regularly touched surface every 1-2 hours.

A high efficiency particulate air filter should be installed on AC units, and proper ventilation must be ensured.

