Phuket marks 241 new COVID cases, three deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 241 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 5) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 5,495.

By The Phuket News

Monday 6 September 2021, 09:00AM

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Sept 5) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Sept 4). Image: PPHO

UPDATE: The PPHO at 12:08pm today released details of the three deaths, as follows:

1. Thai man, 66, suffered chronic issues from kidney disease. No information about whether or not he had received any vaccination injections.

2. Thai man, 51, had high-risk contact with a confirmed case. He had not received any vaccination injections.

3. Thai man, 80, had high-risk contact with a confirmed case. He had received one vaccination injection.

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:40pm last night but posted online at 12:43am this morning, marked no new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

However, the report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 27. No detalis of the deaths were given.

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,675, as follows:

Aug 30 - 256 new cases

Aug 31 - 257 new cases

Sept 1 - 204 new cases

Sept 2 - 235 new cases

Sept 3 - 242 new cases

Sept 4 - 240 new cases

Sept 4 - 241 new cases

The current total of 5,495 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 88 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 2,536 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 204 from the 2,332 reported the day before.

The report also marked 3,129 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 34 more patients than the 3,095 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 22 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs).

The total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by 153, from 900 to 1,053.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,351 beds available for COVID patients (+129 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,837 (+110) or 78.14% of the total number of beds.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 37 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+3); 341 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+25) and 642 were ‘Green’ patients (+50).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Sept 5), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Sept 4), as follows: