Phuket marks 241 new COVID cases, three deaths

Phuket marks 241 new COVID cases, three deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 241 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 5) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 5,495.

By The Phuket News

Monday 6 September 2021, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Sept 5) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Sept 4). Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

UPDATE: The PPHO at 12:08pm today released details of the three deaths, as follows:

1. Thai man, 66, suffered chronic issues from kidney disease. No information about whether or not he had received any vaccination injections.

2. Thai man, 51, had high-risk contact with a confirmed case. He had not received any vaccination injections.

3. Thai man, 80, had high-risk contact with a confirmed case. He had received one vaccination injection.

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 10:40pm last night but posted online at 12:43am this morning, marked no new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

However, the report marked three new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 27. No detalis of the deaths were given.

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,675, as follows:

  • Aug 30 - 256 new cases
  • Aug 31 - 257 new cases
  • Sept 1 - 204 new cases
  • Sept 2 - 235 new cases
  • Sept 3 - 242 new cases
  • Sept 4 - 240 new cases
  • Sept 4 - 241 new cases

The current total of 5,495 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 88 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 2,536 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 204 from the 2,332 reported the day before.

The report also marked 3,129 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 34 more patients than the 3,095 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 22 new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs).

The total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased by 153, from 900 to 1,053.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,351 beds available for COVID patients (+129 from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,837 (+110) or 78.14% of the total number of beds.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 37 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (+3); 341 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (+25) and 642 were ‘Green’ patients (+50).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Sept 5), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Saturday (Sept 4), as follows:

  • Rassada - 1,278 cases (+10)
  • Phuket Town - 967 (+6)
    (Talad Yai 633, +6; Talad Neua 334)
  • Wichit - 468 (+1)
  • Koh Kaew - 288 (+90)
  • Cherng Talay - 286 (+6)
  • Srisoonthorn - 324 (+4)
  • Kathu - 236
  • Thepkrasattri - 216
  • Patong - 214 (+1)
  • Rawai - 208 (+1)
  • Chalong - 175 (+3)
  • Pa Khlok - 94 (+1)
  • Mai Khao - 70
  • Kamala - 62
  • Karon - 58
  • Sakhu - 28

skorchio | 06 September 2021 - 14:23:24 

I am a long term resident who is back home in sandbox program. EVERY SINGLE PERSON in Europe that I told about the Sandbox hotel requirement responded (but being allowed to roam free in daytime) "What the F is the point in that?".

This is almost as stupid as the old rule that domestic travelers could enter Phuket with a 7 days old covid test. It beggared belief, then and now .....

Kamala Pete | 06 September 2021 - 11:59:14 

I must agree with Kurt. Either one is quarantined at a hotel or at home - not both. The travel between the two only increases the chances of spreading the chinese virus. Also, money-grubbing hotel owners must not be allowed to dictate public health policy.

Kurt | 06 September 2021 - 10:07:02 

...If the numbers are negligible, skip the quarantine nonsense at once. It is idiot that returning fully vaccinated Foreign Residents must sleep in a SHA hotel, but can go home in day time. For the eyes of the world this is seen as not logic, but simply seen as a Thai money scam.  It confirms Phuket corrupt reputation more and more.

lelecuneo | 06 September 2021 - 10:02:07 

meanwhile banglar as re opened under the sun and bars are full, pub ( the ozzy pub ) bustling with 300-400 peopl inside drinking drunking and even a go gfo open up.. whilst cases rises and everyone happy... this will slash back big time....great politicant and ;aw enforsement at his best

Kurt | 06 September 2021 - 09:59:23 

Things are not going well in the present Sandbox thinking. It clashes with Phuket life/economy to long. Time for a new sandbox approach. Start to differentiate/publish the Covid cases in 3 categories: Thai, Migrant workers and Tourists. Next start a 'to the group' approach behavior.
Let Phuket know the number of fully vaccinated tourists who become infected. If the numbers are negligible,...

 

