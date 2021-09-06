The Phuket News
New order waives PCR testing of domestic tourists during stay in Phuket

PHUKET: A new provincial order issued by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has removed the requirement for domestic tourists to undergo an RT-PCR test for COVID-19 during their stay in Phuket, starting this Wednesday (Sept 8). 

By The Phuket News

Monday 6 September 2021, 11:56AM

The revised conditions came in Phuket Provincial Order No. 5267/2564 issued yesterday (Sept 5). The order is to come into effect this Wednesday (Sept 8) and remain in effect until at least Sept 14.

The confirmation came not from an announcement that the requirement had been removed, but by omitting the requirement from the new order.

“People who come to Phuket for tourism and have proof of hotel or accommodation reservation which must be paid in advance. They must register [their travel details] at www.gophuget.com and show the QR code to officers at the checkpoint,” says the new order. 

The critical sentence now missing is, “If tourists stay longer than 7 days, they must be tested for COVID-19 on the 5th day of staying in Phuket”, which was added to the previous order issued only last Tuesday, and came into effect last Wednesday (Sept 1).

To repeat, the new provisions will come into effect this Wednesday (Sept 8).

The new order also added a new group of people under the exemptions allowed to enter Phuket, as “18) Patients who need to see doctor or need to receive medical treatment (must have doctor’s appointment) as well as people who are taking care of patients, doctors, nurses, medical staff and other relevant staff in public health related works.” 

All of the exemptions allowed to enter Phuket (see list here) must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by having received two doses of the Sinovac or Sinopharm vaccine, or one injection of the Sinovac vaccine and one injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine, or at least one injection of the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 14 days before arriving.

Also, in order to be allowed into Phuket, all arrivals must present results of an RT-PCR test or antigen test performed by a medical facility within 72 hours of arriving proving that they are not infected.

Alternatively, arrivals must have been discharged from medical care for recovering from COVID-19 no more than 90 days before arriving.

The new order also added that Phuket and Phang Nga residents may freely travel between the two provinces as long as the key requirements are met.

“For people who have been registered on house registration documents in Phuket and Phang Nga and enter and leave Phuket regularly, can re-enter Phuket,” the new order says.

“Those people must be fully vaccinated and have tested negative by antigen test kit (ATK) which can be used for confirmation not over seven days,” the order noted.

“They must also register [their travel details] at www.gophuget.com OR have a special permission letter signed by an officer at a District Office in Phuket,” the order said (emphasis on “OR” added by The Phuket News).

The Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai, guarding the only road onto Phuket, will now open one hour earlier each day.

“The check point is to remain closed to all traffic except for emergencies from 11pm but open one hour earlier at 3am each night [sic],” the order confirmed.

CaptainJack69 | 06 September 2021 - 13:49:35 

Correction: PCR or ATK test.

CaptainJack69 | 06 September 2021 - 13:10:06 

So to clarify, anybody can now enter Phuket domestically. Everybody needs a PCR test, and if you can't prove Phuket residency or one of the list of 18 exemptions then all you need is a hotel reservation paid in advance. It's not specified so that reservation could be just for 1 night.

You have to wonder what the point is. Why not just say everybody needs a test? Simple.

Christy Sweet | 06 September 2021 - 12:25:28 

Praying my Sept 13 appointment for a second dose is AZ because in about a month Covid will be rampant as the capitalist health system clears out the elderly and compromised. Money over life.

 

