333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Carnival 2022, Crypto extortion in Phuket, Officials expect Chinese return || December 15

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Carnival 2022, Crypto extortion in Phuket, Officials expect Chinese return || December 15

PHUKET XTRA - December 15 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 15 December 2022, 06:56PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati in hospital with heart problem
Mobile agricultural clinic launched to help local farmers
Thailand a big favourite for North American and European travellers
Kremlin says no discussion of New Year, Christmas truce in Ukraine
Youth leaders recruited in Phuket anti-drugs campaign
New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays
Grab banking on Phuket tuk-tuk service
Phuket tourism surge highlights hotel worker shortage
Patong beach road to close for Phuket Carnival 2022
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chalong-Patong Rd Update, Part-timers urged for Phuket businesses, Bangla testing || December 14
Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto
Bangla nightlife drug tests continue
Phuket SMEs urged to have insurance
Businesses urged to take in part-timers
Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete

 

Phuket community
Anutin scores high in poll, but remains quiet on plans

@Kurt. Britain? May, to Johnson, to Truss to Sunak. I'm afraid it's all to simple to inherit...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

@Christysweet. Yes, I'm sure they do. Otherwise, why inform the police? Common sense really. ...(Read More)

Chalong-Patong road hits 80% complete

Can't people wait until the road is finished with all their criticism ? ...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

..in tourist areas. The other locals can stay in more rural regions ! Wouldn't that be nice ? So...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

To many Russians here and people start moaning. The same people did moaning about to many Chinese vi...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

The basic problem is selfishness. Me.. Me.. Me.. is the national motto and only a concerted educatio...(Read More)

Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

So do 'Leo' and his 'partners' have B visas and work permits to conduct their Cryp...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

It really is baffling that there is never anyone in this entire country that can come up with a mean...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

Ugh, another utterly mindless road safety parade that will have 0 impact on anything. Year after ye...(Read More)

New plan in pipeline to cut road accidents over holidays

Who sees something 'new' in this, please, say so. That 'pre phase' thing is just nor...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pro Property Partners
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket

 