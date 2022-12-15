Patong beach road to close for Phuket Carnival 2022

PHUKET: Patong Municipality has announced that the beach road in Phuket’s main resort town is to close to traffic tomorrow (Dec 16) as the traditional Patong Carnival returns with its renowned parade, which has not been held in full scale since 2019 due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 December 2022, 09:02AM

Patong Carnival as it looked before the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Patong Municipality / The Phuket News file

Thaweewong Rd will be closed today from 4pm through 9pm for the first Patong Carnival in three years. Image: Patong Carnival

Thaweewong Rd will be closed from 4pm through 9pm tomorrow (Dec 16) for the first Patong Carnival in three years. Photo: TAC Phuket

This year the Patong Carnival will be held from tomorrow through Sunday (Dec 16-18). The event, officially named Phuket Carnival at Patong 2022, will include a colourful parade snaking through the town and along the Patong beach road (Thaweewong Rd) tomorrow, starting at 4pm.

"The road is [to be] completely closed due to Phuket Carnival 2022 Parade on Dec 16 from 4pm to 9pm. Please, avoid the area and use an alternative route," Patong Municipality said in a notice posted on its Facebook page.

The notice was emblazoned with the logos of Patong Municipality, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor), Patong Police and Phuket Carnival at Patong 2022. No other road closures were mentioned.

As announced at a press conference last Thursday (Dec 8), this year’s carnival will run from 10am onwards each day to stimulate tourism and showcase Phuket’s readiness to welcome tourists from all over the world.

The festival will feature a plethora of performances highlighting Phuket’s cultural diversity, numerous food stalls selling local delicacies, a tattoo contest and a sexy running event, fashion shows and concerts with programs varying from symphony to electronic dance music complete with spectacular and fully legal fireworks at night.

“I am confident that the event will be another tourism promotion activity that will generate revenue and enhance the image of tourism for Phuket Island, which everyone has been waiting for,” Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew said at the press conference.