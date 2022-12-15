Grab banking on Phuket tuk-tuk service

PHUKET: Super-app Grab has launched ’GrabTukTuk’ service in Phuket, aiming to capture tourists flocking to the southern island following the country’s reopening.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 15 December 2022, 10:23AM

Grab is committed to raising the bar for ride-hailing service in Phuket, says Mr Worachat (centre). Photo: Grab Thailand

Some 100 tuk-tuk drivers are expected to join the platform to provide the service in early 2023, said Grab Thailand.

Ride-hailing or mobility service is one of three businesses Grab is focusing on in Thailand. The others are delivery of food, groceries or express services and financial services.

Its mobility service received stronger footing after the Department of Land Transport granted a ride-hailing operator licence to Grab in September.

"After inbound travel restrictions were eased, we have seen positive signals from the recovery of the tourism industry," said Worachat Luxkanalode, country head of Grab Thailand.

Thailand has attracted more than 10 million foreign arrivals this year, with Phuket among the top tourist destinations.

"Ride-hailing apps are one of the preferred travel options among foreign tourists, as they offer convenience and safety standards," said Mr Worachat.

"Grab’s mobility service can support not only Phuket’s tourism sector, but also the province’s economy by offering income opportunities for local communities."

Phuket has long faced complaints about overpriced taxi charges.

"As a leading platform, Grab is committed to raising the bar for ride-hailing services in Phuket, in terms of service quality, reasonable price and safety," he said.

"We have encouraged public transport service providers, such as tuk-tuk drivers, to use the Grab app as another channel to reach passengers and increase income opportunities."

According to Mr Worachat, Grab also worked with government agencies and partners to organise a string of activities to ensure efficient preparation for the service launch, building confidence among Grab drivers with a goal of improving service standards to create favourable impressions and travel experiences for foreign tourists.

NOTE 1: As of June 13 this year, JustGrab (operated by GrabTaxi), is allowed to pick up and drop off passengers in only two areas in Phuket: 1) Phuket Town, 2) Patong-Karon.

JustGrab drivers in Phuket are not allowed to pick up or drop off passengers anywhere outside of the two zones.

For maps showing their areas where they are allowed to operate, click here.

NOTE 2: Though being often considered overpriced, the Phuket taxi service is in full accordance with local rules and regulations regarding pricing, when a ride is ordered via a ride-hailing app. For the most recent price list for rides around Phuket (as of Feb 2022), please click here.