BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket taxi fares list released

Phuket taxi fares list released

PHUKET: Phuket Land Transport Office Chief Jaturong Kaewkasi has released the latest full schedule of fares agreed to for Phuket taxi drivers to charge local residents and tourists, both foreign and Thai.

tourismtransport
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 2 February 2022, 05:58PM

PLTO Chief Jaturong Kaewkasi speaking on the Radio Thailand Phuket broadcast this morning (Feb 2). Image: Screenshot / Radio Thailand Phuket

PLTO Chief Jaturong Kaewkasi speaking on the Radio Thailand Phuket broadcast this morning (Feb 2). Image: Screenshot / Radio Thailand Phuket

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

Click to enlarge.

« »

The list of fares were released after Mr Jaturong went on a live local radio broadcast this morning (Feb 2), repeating his explanation that the public’s lack of knowledge of the fares charged by Phuket taxi drivers was a key cause of “problems” between tourists and taxi drivers.

“Governor Narong Woonciew attaches great importance to the issue of public transport fares,” he said.

Mr Jaturong gave the same explanation yesterday after meeting with other officials to discuss possible strategies for resolving Phuket’s continual problems with taxi drivers and fares charged.

Of note, none of the strategies involved the government regulating the fares set. One strategy slated for further discussion was allowing Grab, Bolt and metered taxis to pick up passengers in areas currently controlled by Phuket’s taxi cartels. 

As evidenced again by an incident in Kamala last Friday, the Grab, Bolt and metered taxi drivers decline to pick up passengers in such areas out of fear of reprisal by the cartel taxi drivers. (See stories herehere and here.)

Mr Jaturong this morning admitted that the current list of fares were by agreement only. Yesterday, he told the press they were set by the government.

The full list of fares were “enacted” by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew on Oct 29 last year, ahead of the Nov 1 opening of the province to tourists under the Test & Go entry scheme, he said.

However, while saying that the fares agreed to were supposed to be the maximum, Mr Jaturong admitted that the fares were “open to negotiation”.

“Governor Narong Woonciew attaches great importance to the issue of public transport fares,” he said.

“During Sept-Oct last year, Governor Narong ordered the PLTO to cooperate with all sectors to set taxi fare rates for tourists using public taxi services in all areas of of Phuket.

"Governor Narong hopes that tourists will use taxi fare rates to negotiate prices with drivers to solve the problem of exploitation and price manipulation," Mr Jaturong said.

"The taxi fares set were considered fair rates. They were considered by all sectors, including the drivers, the Phuket Tourist Association and the Tourism Authority of Thailand [TAT] as well," he added.

Mr Jaturong said that the PLTO needed to ramp up its efforts in publicising the taxi fares to “passengers and tourists” (sic).

“So they can take advantage of knowing the taxi fares to be able to negotiate prices and reduce the chance of being deceived by the drivers,” he said.

"If drivers use these fare rates, they can negotiate a price that will satisfy the passenger and the driver," Mr Jaturong said.

"The fare may be increased or decreased from set fares set, such as a B50 reduction or an additional B50, depending on the agreement between the passenger and the driver," he added.

“The list of taxi fare rates can solve this problem. Tourists or passengers [sic] will know what a fair fare is, so they can use it to negotiate and come to an agreement with the driver," he said.

(For the full list of fares agreed to, see gallery above.)

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Arrivals with COVID mainly coming from Russia, Kazakhstan
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hotels to check Test & Go bookings, Phuket marks hollow Chinese New Year || February 2
‘Burning season’ ignites with over 4,000 fires in north
Phuket marks hollow Chinese New Year
Hotels tasked with checking bookings
Phuket marks 387 new COVID cases, one new death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The officials return of the Test & Go entry scheme, Sinovac for ages 3-17? || February 1
Phuket taxi driver gets B1k fine, politeness training for verballing tourists
Phuket launches volunteer training course
Test & Go visitors must make two hotel bookings
Fishing crews fear 5-year recovery after oil spill
Phuket marks 385 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Sinovac for ages 3-17 gets ministry nod
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Transport official says they’re powerless to reign in overcharging taxi drivers || January 31
Take lessons, raise standards, Governor tells Phuket health officials

 

Phuket community
Penguins torch Cows in the ACG heat

That rolled-shoulder move now known as the AVB stump....(Read More)

Sinovac for ages 3-17 gets ministry nod

Cambodia is not 'wide open' . Restrictions are in place on par with Thailand's i.e. vis...(Read More)

Sinovac for ages 3-17 gets ministry nod

You have no idea what you are talking about. Cambodia used Chinese vaccines and is now wide open to ...(Read More)

‘Burning season’ ignites with over 4,000 fires in north

If only the govt would support Ms. Jaruwan Khammuong's efforts to recycle straw waste into foo...(Read More)

Phuket marks hollow Chinese New Year

No fireworks at all up on N Bang Tao. Usually the ponies have to be soothed with treats and brig...(Read More)

Sinovac for ages 3-17 gets ministry nod

Crazy move, to confrontate childeren from age 3 with Sinovac sugar water Thai left over vaccine whil...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver gets B1k fine, politeness training for verballing tourists

@Timothy The answer to your question is : No ! Hope you can sleep better now....(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver gets B1k fine, politeness training for verballing tourists

I don’t blame the drivers, many work for unscrupulous owners who demand unreasonable payback rates...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver gets B1k fine, politeness training for verballing tourists

The problem isn't that they 'try' and charge too much, it's that they DO eradicate t...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver gets B1k fine, politeness training for verballing tourists

Haha, like most exposed wrong doing Thai, this taxi driver, in his wildest expectations never expect...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 