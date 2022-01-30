Phuket taxi rip-offs in the TikTok spotlight

PHUKET: Phuket taxi drivers, the fares they charge and the fear they exert over other taxi drivers in picking up customers has become a fiery issue on the TikTik platform after the son of a TikTok celebrity became embroiled in a spat over a taxi driver wanting to charge a B600 fare.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 30 January 2022, 04:11PM

Kevin Phol and his girlfriend, still fans of Phuket, but not of the Phuket taxi mafia.

The taxi driver unloads his tirade in the usual threatening manner that Phuket taxi drivers know only how to do.

The taxi driver on his way to badger and intimidate tourists to Phuket Kevin Phol and his girlfriend.

Kevin Phol, son of online celebrity “SuperdocYo” (see here), has filed a formal complaint over the incident, which occurred in front of Cafe del Mar in Kamala on Friday night (Jan 28).

Kevin Phol posted videos on TikTok showing the Phuket taxi driver raising his middle finger at Kevin to conclude an argument over the taxi driver wanting to charge B600 to take Kevin and his girlfriend back to his accommodation in Patong.

Kevin disputed the high price, and booked a Grab taxi for the same journey, for which he was quoted a fare of only B168.

However, the Grab driver in the end refused to pick up Kevin, citing fear of reprisal by the taxi drivers in front of the club.

Kevin has since posted online long and detailed accounts of the incident.

In the videos posted online, the taxi driver can be seen pointing in Kevin’s face in an intimidating manner, and shouting while repeatedldy pointing his finger at his girlfriend, who was recording the incident.

“Café del mar. Good restaurant. very and very beautiful. Who recommends you to come but only stick to taxi gangsters in front of the shop?” Kevin Phol posted.

Of note, while the taxi driver was unloading his tirade at Kevin, security at the club politely intervened to prevent the incident from escalating.

The Grab driver who apologetically declined to pick him up told Kevin that the taxi rank near Cafe del Mar is not the only location where Grab drivers are afraid to pick up tourists, Kevin noted.

“It seems to be like this at many places,” he wrote.

During the argument, while the taxi driver’s spit was landing on Kevin’s face as he spoke, Kevin told the taxi driver that he would report the incident to the police.

The taxi driver said that he did not care. His defense for charging B600 for a fare that should cost only B168 was simple: “I’m a Phuket taxi.”

Kevin called 191 to report the incident, and police soon arrived.

“After a while, the police came to try to soften the situation. The police officer asked me to call Grab, but I couldn’t get through. I didn’t want the incident to end like this, for the sake of safety, the police officer said, let’s go to the police station together,” Kevin wrote.

“Finally, I went to the police station where I gave all the [video] clips to the police officers,” he added.

Kevin noted that, for him, “incidents like this happen very rarely”.

“I must be out of luck. Phuket is a beautiful city worth visiting. Anyone who sees this kind of incident can inform the police at number 191 at all times. As for my girlfriend admitted. She was shocked by the incident. I feel that it was unfair for her to have to see that. What I saw was unfair. Tourists should have a choice,” he wrote.

Kamala Police have recognised the report as a formal complaint to investigate. The report has bene lodged as criminal case 30/2656.

Police involved in the case have noted they “will conduct an investigation to be fair to all parties”.

“All people know that In the event that a problem occurs in any case [;ike this], immediately notify the police on 191 or the relevant agencies to take care of the problem immediately,” The Phuket News was told.

“The police are ready to serve the people 24 hours a day to confront the parties. even if we are right which can cause serious issues,” the Kamala Police officer added.