Russians assaulted in armed extortion, robbed of US$45k in cash, crypto

PHUKET: Two Russians working with the virtual currency Cryptus team in Phuket have been attacked and robbed of US$20,000 in cash and a crypto wallet reported to be carrying US$25,000 in cryptocurrency.

crimeviolenceRussianpolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 14 December 2022, 03:14PM

The post by ’Leo | Cryptus’ on Telegram. Image: Screenshot

The post by ’Leo | Cryptus’ on Telegram. Image: Screenshot

The copy of the police report. Image: Supplied

The copy of the police report. Image: Supplied

The medical report by Mission Hopsital Phuket. Image: Supplied

The medical report by Mission Hopsital Phuket. Image: Supplied

The attack occurred in Soi Cherng Talay 16 at about 1am on Sunday (Dec 11), noted the report to police.

The report, received by Capt Yanapat Malai, deputy inspector at Cherng Talay Police, was submitted at 5:52pm on Sunday.

The report confirmed the amounts stolen, and that both victims said they did not know the assailants.

The copy of the police report presented to The Phuket News had obscured the names of the two people attacked, but confirmed they were both Russian nationals.

A medical report by MIssion Hospital Phuket issued on Sunday confirmed that one of the two people attacked was 27 years old and had suffered bruises and abrasions in the attack.

News of the attack and armed extortion became public after “Leo | Cryptus”, introducing himself as co-creator of the virtual currency Cryptus, on Monday posted in Russian language on the web platform Telegram.

“Leo” urged people to help publicise news of the attack.

“Now my team and I live in Phuket. An armed robbery took place 2 days ago, kidnapping my partners. At this stage, we have written a statement to the police and passed on information about the gunman and the alleged organiser of the abduction,” Leo wrote.

The attackers were Russian speakers, he confirmed.

“Kidnappers of my partners threatened with guns and knives, tied hands,” Leo reported. “As a result, $25,000 was stolen by extortion.”

“We are now preparing a press release for the media with a detailed account of the situation, a recording of the conversation with the gunman and photographs of the [damage done by the] beatings,” Leo continued.

“I would very much like to ask you to publish the release [this] data in your community, I think that it will be useful for the inhabitants of Phuket to know that a gang is operating on the island that hunts down guys with crypto and kidnaps them,” he added.

The complaint filed with police marked that the victims asked police to pursue their investigation to the full extent of the law.

Capricornball | 14 December 2022 - 16:43:10 

Ahhh...the first of the Russian crime circles to surface, but what do you expect when the entire demographic of Phuket changed to predominantly Russian travelers in less than a month.  I'd guess that the presence of mafia style criminals is much higher than we can know, and I have heard from reliable sources that illegal russian businesses are growing fast (including public trans/massage)

CaptainJack69 | 14 December 2022 - 16:38:56 

Who walks around with 20,000 USD in cash?! Especially crypto traders, all their funds are kept online. No, these are exactly the sort of shady characters you want to keep out of a country but all Thailand seems to see is the suitcase full of cash and not the violence and human rights violations behind it. Russians!

Paddy | 14 December 2022 - 16:18:39 

Maybe it was the Klitschko brothers , would not want to mess with those lads, ha, ha.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

