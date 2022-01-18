BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket begins 4th vaccine jab roll out || January 18

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket begins 4th vaccine jab roll out || January 18

PHUKET XTRA - January 18 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket starts to rollout 4th jabs |:| Insurance companies file suit against regulators over ban against policy cancellation |:| Abbot told to stop painting faces gold |:| Phuket COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 18 January 2022, 07:37PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket woman scammed out of B500k by gang posing as police, bank officials
Chalong Hospital offering walk-in AstraZeneca third-, fourth-dose jabs
Tour Teaw Thai slashed amid weak demand
First death in Tonga volcano blast as nation remains cut off
Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease
Phuket marks 348 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Livestock department on alert as WHO flags H5N6 outbreak in China
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla shooting trial set for March! Test & Go restart proposal? || January 17
Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public
Phuket internet connections straining under work from home
China virus cases highest in nearly two years, weeks before Olympics
Power outage to affect Freedom Beach to Paradise Beach
Southern peace talks held in Phuket
Tiger killers slapped with another charge
B1bn reserved for victims of side effects from COVID vaccinations

 

Phuket community
Phuket internet connections straining under work from home

Well at least all the moaning expats will lap this up. Bonus being, we wont be able to hear them. He...(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

Can't be too careful. Well said Kuhn Anutin....(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

I hope we can get the 5th jab soon. I just don't feel safe unless I know there are boosters upco...(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

Thailand, where you go see a doctor and you go home with a shopping bag of 10 medicines and now in T...(Read More)

Southern peace talks held in Phuket

@JohnC, I don't know or your comment reflex reality when it comes to religion. On Phuket about 3...(Read More)

Southern peace talks held in Phuket

Ha Ha Malaysian govt competent I presume your are referring to the one that stole $4B and oppresses ...(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

Perhaps it’s dawned on them that Test and Go arrivals are still flying into Thailand so whole exce...(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

...same as the over-use of antibiotics in Thailand for anyting and nothing....(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

Well after reading all the complaints. I received 2 weeks ago my Pfizer Booster as an walk-inn perso...(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

Sir Burr, congratulations to you and people you know with your vaccine registering. Many you don'...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery

 