Chalong Hospital offering walk-in AstraZeneca third-, fourth-dose jabs

PHUKET: Chalong Hospital has announced to will provide AstraZeneca injections as third-dose and fourth-dose ‘booster shots’ this Thursday (Jan 20) and next Tuesday (Jan 25).

COVID-19Vaccine

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 January 2022, 04:09PM

The announcement by Chalong Hospital.

The vaccinations will be provided from 1pm to 3pm only, with the number of recipients limited to 20 people a day, the hospital said in its announcement.

The booster jabs will be available only to people who had received their most recent second or third-dose jab before Oct 20, 2021, the hospital added.

People with enquiries were advised to call Chalong Hospital at 076-384342.