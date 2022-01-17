BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

PHUKET: Phuket health officials have begun rolling out ‘fourth vaccination injections’ to the public as the island continues its mass-vaccination campaign.

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccinehealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 17 January 2022, 06:50PM

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

Photo: Radio Thailand Phuket

« »

The mass vaccination injections were held at the Indoor Sports Stadium in Saphan Hin, where some 4,000 people were expected to have received their ‘fourth jab’ today.

The vaccinations were administered to “frontline personnel”, reported Nawapan Praiphan, of the Phuket office of the Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Healthcare workers have already received their fourth vaccination jabs, she added.

According to the mass-vaccination daily update report issued by Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), a total of 5,059 people had received their fourth jabs as of last Wednesday (Jan 12, see report here.)

Since then that number has grown to 9,128 as today (Jan 17).

The vaccinations for “frontline personnel”, which The Phuket News has confirmed includes teachers, will continue through until Wednesday (Jan 19), Ms Nawapan said.

“On Jan 17 and 18, the recipients will receive Pfizer, and on Jan 19 recipients will receive AstraZeneca,” she said.

MGID

"For the general public who received their third jab in September, expect to receive the fourth jab this month, after this group,” Ms Nawapan said.

People who received their third-dose ‘booster’ vaccination in September need to register through the PhuketMustWin website in order to receive their fourth booster dose this month, she explained.

“And those who have received their second jab should register to receive their third,” she said.

According to a notice by Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on this island, the fourth-booster jabs are fire and foremost going to Thai nationals who received Sinovac or Sinopharm as their first two injections.

The fourth booster jab is also being made available to Thai nationals who received  AstraZeneca as their third ‘booster’ dose before Sept 15 last year.

“It can be seen that most of the infected people in Phuket are Green patients. They have no symptoms or only a few symptoms. This is likely a result of being vaccinated,” Ms Nawapan noted in her report.

Ms Nawapan urged all people to closely follow the news from government agencies in order to get accurate information about the mass vaccination rollout and the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla shooting trial set for March! Test & Go restart proposal? || January 17
Phuket internet connections straining under work from home
China virus cases highest in nearly two years, weeks before Olympics
Power outage to affect Freedom Beach to Paradise Beach
Southern peace talks held in Phuket
Tiger killers slapped with another charge
B1bn reserved for victims of side effects from COVID vaccinations
Suu Kyi hit with five new charges
Phuket marks 389 new COVID cases, no new deaths
First Omicron-related death reported
Phuket students allowed to go back to school
Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation
Soaring pork prices linked to supply hogging
Trial of Bangla shooter cop still postponed
Man recounts 21-day ordeal, lost and fleeing elephants

 

Phuket community
Suu Kyi hit with five new charges

How many serving soldiers have been killed in Myanmar by the 'rebels.' Who backs them?...(Read More)

Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation

Silly thing to do. Forgotten in ten minutes but Djokovich will carry on for a few years. Mind those ...(Read More)

Djokovic loses fight against Australia deportation

Djokovic, one; Australian Border Force, Game, Set, Match. He got exactly what he deserved, hopefully...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

What is the point to shuffle a 86 years old woman with underlying health problems ( may she rest in...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

We are here at the moment on a holiday and daily we hear of tourist coming in, being tested and leav...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

I would rather believe the doctors than the baseless allegations from posters that neither knew the ...(Read More)

First Omicron-related death reported

O.J. Simpson has killed more people ....(Read More)

Trial of Bangla shooter cop still postponed

The bankruptcy of the thai legal system! Thirteen monthsneeded to get a obvious clear and juridical ...(Read More)

Phuket students allowed to go back to school

Typical great dumb way of non anticipating 'managing' matters! Publishing on a Sunday that k...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Getting our house in order

Another week of declining cases and more importantly death rate, and perhaps some normality will ret...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
CBRE Phuket
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property

 