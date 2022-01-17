Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

PHUKET: Phuket health officials have begun rolling out ‘fourth vaccination injections’ to the public as the island continues its mass-vaccination campaign.

By The Phuket News

Monday 17 January 2022, 06:50PM

The mass vaccination injections were held at the Indoor Sports Stadium in Saphan Hin, where some 4,000 people were expected to have received their ‘fourth jab’ today.

The vaccinations were administered to “frontline personnel”, reported Nawapan Praiphan, of the Phuket office of the Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Healthcare workers have already received their fourth vaccination jabs, she added.

According to the mass-vaccination daily update report issued by Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), a total of 5,059 people had received their fourth jabs as of last Wednesday (Jan 12, see report here.)

Since then that number has grown to 9,128 as today (Jan 17).

The vaccinations for “frontline personnel”, which The Phuket News has confirmed includes teachers, will continue through until Wednesday (Jan 19), Ms Nawapan said.

“On Jan 17 and 18, the recipients will receive Pfizer, and on Jan 19 recipients will receive AstraZeneca,” she said.

"For the general public who received their third jab in September, expect to receive the fourth jab this month, after this group,” Ms Nawapan said.

People who received their third-dose ‘booster’ vaccination in September need to register through the PhuketMustWin website in order to receive their fourth booster dose this month, she explained.

“And those who have received their second jab should register to receive their third,” she said.

According to a notice by Vachira Phuket Hospital, the main government hospital on this island, the fourth-booster jabs are fire and foremost going to Thai nationals who received Sinovac or Sinopharm as their first two injections.

The fourth booster jab is also being made available to Thai nationals who received AstraZeneca as their third ‘booster’ dose before Sept 15 last year.

“It can be seen that most of the infected people in Phuket are Green patients. They have no symptoms or only a few symptoms. This is likely a result of being vaccinated,” Ms Nawapan noted in her report.

Ms Nawapan urged all people to closely follow the news from government agencies in order to get accurate information about the mass vaccination rollout and the COVID-19 situation in the country.