Phuket pushes on with targetted 'booster' jabs

PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital is offering walk-in first-, second- and third-dose ‘booster’ vaccination injections throughout January, but vaccination sessions are limited to 50 people a day.

corruptionCoronavirusVaccine
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 January 2022, 06:23PM

The fourth-jab vaccine injections are underway in Phuket. Image: PPHO

The fourth-jab vaccine injections are underway in Phuket. Image: PR Phuket

Vachira Phuket Hospital is offering walk-in Sinovac first-jab injections, and AstraZeneca jabs as second- and third-dose injections. Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Vachira Phuket Hospital is also offering AstraZeneca + Pfizer vaccinations, but by registration through PhuketMustWin only. Image: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Thalang Hospital is providing Pfizer third-dose booster jabs at the airport. Image: Thalang Hospital

Those who are interested can receive the vaccine at the “Lan Muang Khao” area set up at the hospital, Vachira Phuket explained in a notice posted earlier this week.

People still waiting to receive their first vaccination injection can receive a Sinovac jab Monday-Thursday each week through the month: on Jan 10-13, Jan 17-20, and Jan 24- 27.

Another session of Sinovac vaccine first injections will be held on Friday, Jan 28.

Each session each day is available only for 50 people, the hospital explained clearly.

No explanation was given as to why the number of vaccinations are being limited to such a small number.

Vachira Phuket will also be providing AstraZeneca vaccinations for people needing a second or third-dose ‘booster’ injection on Friday, Jan 14 and Friday Jan 21.

Again, each session is limited to 50 people.

To receive the injections Thais need to show only their government-issued ID card, while foreigners need to present only their passport or work permit.

ASTRAZENECA + PFIZER

In a separate notice, Vachira Phuket Hospital announced that it is providing first injections of AstraZeneca for people looking to have the AstraZeneca vaccine for their first injection and Pfizer as their second injection (the “AZ+Pfizer” combo).

The vaccinations are open to Thais and foreigners, but only people aged 18 or older.

Walk-ins for first injections of the AZ+Pfizer combo will not be accepted.

People wanting to receive the AZ+Pfizer combo must register through the PhuketMustWin.com website.

To register for the AZ+Pfizer injections, Thais will need to submit a copy of their government-issued ID card, while foreigners will need to submit a copy of their passport or work permit.

Those who successfully register and are approved a vaccination time will be allowed to receive their first injection at the Lan Muang Khao area at the hospital.

The vaccination sessions will be from 9am to 3pm on Jan 10-13, Jan 17-20 and Jan 24-28.

PFIZER BOOSTER JABS

Meanwhile, Thalang Hospital has announced that it is providing the Pfizer vaccine as a third-dose ‘booster’ jab.

The jabs are available only to people who have received AstraZeneca+AstraZeneca or Sinovac+AstraZeneca (AA or SA) as their first and second injections.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

Recipients also must have received their second-dose injection before Sept 30, 2021.

The hospital started providing the Pfizer booster jabs at the X-Terminal, at Phuket International Airport, on Monday (Jan 10).

The announcement by Thalang Hospital gave no end date to the campaign to provide the PFizer booster shots.

However, people must register and make an appointment to receive the Pfizer injection via the PhuketMustWin.com website.

Of note, all notices announcing the ongoing vaccination rollout were issued in Thai language only.

Also, according to the PhuketMustWin website, all expats must have received their second Sinovac injection in order to currently receive any third-dose booster jab.

Under the “Third dose vaccination for foreigners” section posted on the website is the message, “Check for the eligibility for the 3rd dose for expats and migrant workers who received their 2nd dose Sinovac vacination already in Phuket.”

HIT & MISS

The Phuket News has sporadically received several messages over recent weeks from foreigners who have been unable to successfully register to receive a third-dose booster injection.

However, The Phuket News also notes that many, if not most, expats with work permits already received their booster vaccinations last year.

Phuket officials have issued no statements to clarify the situation for foreigners on the island who have continued to be denied a third-dose booster jab.

FOURTH JABS UNDERWAY

According to the mass-vaccination daily update report issued by Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) today (Jan 12), of the 547,584 target population to be vaccinated, so far the following number of people have been vaccinated:

1st injection - 481,250 (87.89%)

2nd injection - 467,480 (85.37%)

3rd injection - 286,887 (52.39%)

 

A further 5,059 (1.76%) have already received their fourth vaccine injection, noted the report.

Phuket community
Phuket marks 470 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Tesco Thalang, family of 5 East Euro, not a mask in sight, man talking loudly on his phone. Security...(Read More)

Thailand to launch ‘new chapter’ of tourism

Tourism is a dying industry for many reasons. Instead, take advantage of Thailand's abundant s...(Read More)

4,000 a day applying to visit Phuket

Good numbers Well done Phuket. ...(Read More)

4,000 a day applying to visit Phuket

Thailand Pass? You sure about that? Aren't applications for that suspended? Wouldn't current...(Read More)

Vaccination not required for visa extensions, confirms Phuket Immigration

Oooo, another new app. How exciting. Why couldn't they just get the old one working and keep it ...(Read More)

Vaccination not required for visa extensions, confirms Phuket Immigration

Missing a golden opportunity there if you ask me. Unvaccinated guy is typically also deadbeat, drea...(Read More)

4,000 a day applying to visit Phuket

Yeees 4000 a day. Must have held applications back fot a week....(Read More)

Phuket launches tourist COVID hotline

If you pay for a expensive Covid-19 insurance in LOS, so us it on Bangkok hospital. You are full rig...(Read More)

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

Half Europe only? Better think about half the world population. We can not continue boostering every...(Read More)

Phuket marks 470 new COVID cases, no new deaths

All of this means nothing. We all know the numbers are much higher and will get worse but, they will...(Read More)

 

