Phuket marks 348 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 348 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 17), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 27,563.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 January 2022, 09:00AM

The PPHO report for Jan 17, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:14pm.

The report marked 84 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 17 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 146.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far three deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 348 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,920, as follows:

Jan 11 - 470 new cases

Jan 12 - 452 new cases

Jan 13 - 441 new cases

Jan 14 - 420 new cases

Jan 15 - 400 new cases

Jan 16 - 389 new caess

Jan 17 - 348 new cases

The report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 46 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 1,870 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 840 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 4,457 people were under medical care or supervision, 141 fewer than the 4,598 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 23,106 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 590 more than the 22,516 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 70 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 429 to 440.

According to the report for Jan 17, there are five ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 371 ‘Yellow’ patients (-10) and 101 ‘Green’ patients (-10) in care.

A further 842 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-37), and 432 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+3), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 17 also marked that of 3,137 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,751 were occupied (-34).