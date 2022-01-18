BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket marks 348 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Phuket marks 348 new COVID cases, no new deaths

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 348 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Jan 17), bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 27,563.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 January 2022, 09:00AM

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

Image: PPHO

« »

The PPHO report for Jan 17, marked as accurate as of 8pm last night, was posted online at 11:14pm.

The report marked 84 new infections among Sandbox tourist arrivals and 17 new infections among Test & Go tourists, but no new infections among other international arrivals.

The report also marked no new deaths attributed to COVID-19, leaving the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 at 146.

After 55 COVID deaths in September, 44 deaths in October and 18 deaths in November, officials marked six COVID deaths in Phuket in December and so far three deaths in January.

Meanwhile, the 348 new local infections reported bring the total number of new local infections reported on the island in the past seven days to 2,920, as follows:

  • Jan 11 - 470 new cases
  • Jan 12 - 452 new cases
  • Jan 13 - 441 new cases
  • Jan 14 - 420 new cases
  • Jan 15 - 400 new cases
  • Jan 16 - 389 new caess
  • Jan 17 - 348 new cases

The report marked 25 people infected with COVID-19 in other provinces before entering Phuket, as well as 46 returning from other countries and testing positive, and 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy since Apr 3.

The report also marked 1,870 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since July 1, and 840 Test & Go tourists who have tested positive since Nov 1.

Internal - Phuket News TV

According to the PPHO COVID situation report, 4,457 people were under medical care or supervision, 141 fewer than the 4,598 reported yesterday.

The report also marked 23,106 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 590 more than the 22,516 reported yesterday.

The report recorded 70 people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kit (ATK), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island increased from 429 to 440.

According to the report for Jan 17, there are five ‘Red’ patients (zero change), 371 ‘Yellow’ patients (-10) and 101 ‘Green’ patients (-10) in care.

A further 842 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were at ‘hospitels’ (-37), and 432 were designated to recover in “Community Isolation“ (+3), which includes self-quarantining at home.

The report for Jan 17 also marked that of 3,137 hospital beds in total available (zero change), 1,751 were occupied (-34).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tour Teaw Thai slashed amid weak demand
First death in Tonga volcano blast as nation remains cut off
Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease
Livestock department on alert as WHO flags H5N6 outbreak in China
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla shooting trial set for March! Test & Go restart proposal? || January 17
Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public
Phuket internet connections straining under work from home
China virus cases highest in nearly two years, weeks before Olympics
Power outage to affect Freedom Beach to Paradise Beach
Southern peace talks held in Phuket
Tiger killers slapped with another charge
B1bn reserved for victims of side effects from COVID vaccinations
Suu Kyi hit with five new charges
Phuket marks 389 new COVID cases, no new deaths
First Omicron-related death reported

 

Phuket community
Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

I hope we can get the 5th jab soon. I just don't feel safe unless I know there are boosters upco...(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

Thailand, where you go see a doctor and you go home with a shopping bag of 10 medicines and now in T...(Read More)

Southern peace talks held in Phuket

@JohnC, I don't know or your comment reflex reality when it comes to religion. On Phuket about 3...(Read More)

Anutin backs restoring Test & Go as Omicron fears ease

Perhaps it’s dawned on them that Test and Go arrivals are still flying into Thailand so whole exce...(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

...same as the over-use of antibiotics in Thailand for anyting and nothing....(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

Well after reading all the complaints. I received 2 weeks ago my Pfizer Booster as an walk-inn perso...(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

Sir Burr, congratulations to you and people you know with your vaccine registering. Many you don'...(Read More)

Phuket ’fourth jabs’ roll out to public

Youngsters age around 30 in Phang Nga province getting now a Pfizer 3rd jab. Why we never read abou...(Read More)

Southern peace talks held in Phuket

Probably the 'southern sentiments' will continue to play a role until the future day is ther...(Read More)

Southern peace talks held in Phuket

Give the region back to Malaysia. People with any sense will realize they're better off under a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery

 