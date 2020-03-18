PHUKET XTRA - March 18 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com 35 new infections in Thailand, total now at 212 |:| Phuekt bars, clubs closed for 14 days! |:| Police wait on evidence in fatal boat collision |:| Surin Beach vendors defy ban |:| Driver dies are truck flips near bridge Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 18 March 2020, 05:43PM
