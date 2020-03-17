THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Ice delivery driver dies after truck flips near Sarasin Bridge

PHUKET: A 34-year-old ice truck driver died after his truck hit a roadside barrier and flipped while travelling northbound on Thepkrasattri Rd just before the Sarasin Bridge earlier today (Mar 17).

transportSafetyaccidentsdeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 17 March 2020, 06:19PM

The truck driver, Theerasak Charoenrit, originally from Phang Nga, died at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The truck driver, Theerasak Charoenrit, originally from Phang Nga, died at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Sornthip Chukaew of the Tha Chatchai Police said officers were called to the scene, after the Phuket Check Point but before the bridge heading off the island, by Sirinath National Park officer of at around 11:30am.

Police together with rescue workers from Kusoldharm Foundation and Mai Khao Municipality arrived to find the ice truck on its side on the road.

The front of the truck had sustained heavy damage from hitting a roadside barrier and a street light, Maj Sornthip explained.

The truck driver, Theerasak Charoenrit, originally from Phang Nga, was recovered from the cab conscious but unable to move, Maj Sornthip explained.

Mr Theerasak soon succumbed to his injuries. Unable to confirm Mr Theerasak had a pulse, rescue workers administered CPR, but he died at the scene, Maj Sornthip said.

Witnesses at the scene told police that a passenger in the truck had been already taken to Takua Thung Hospital before police arrived.

Maj Sornthip said there are no CCTV cameras able to provide any footage of the accident to help police confirm what may have caused the accident.

However, Maj Sornthip said that he had spoken with “a representative” of Mr Theerasak’s employer, Phet Andaman Co Ltd in Khok Kloy, who suggested that Mr Theerasak may have been tired and fallen asleep at the wheel.

“He had been driving many hours,” Maj Sornthip explained.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident, Maj Sornthip tole The Phuket News.

“We will question the passenger from the truck and we have called the company to to come to Tha Chatchai Police Station for questioning,” he said.

