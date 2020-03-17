Education Minister orders all schools closed

PHUKET: All schools and other educational institutions in the country will be closed as of tomorrow (Mar 18) by order of the Minster of Education as part of the government’s measures to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 March 2020, 06:38PM

The order issued by Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan today (Mar 17).

The order is effective from tomorrow (Mar 18), Mr Nataphol said.

“All public and private educational institutions within both informal and formal education are to be closed in this special circumstances from 18th March 2020 onwards until further notice,” wrote in a letter issued to schools across the country today.

“However, while the education institutions are closed due to this special circumstances, if necessary, the designated government agencies should identify other possible solutions for educational institutions under their supervision to maintain educational standard without students physically attending classes. Schools are encouraged to maximise online learning platform,” he added.