Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan issued the order today (Mar 17).
The order is effective from tomorrow (Mar 18), Mr Nataphol said.
“All public and private educational institutions within both informal and formal education are to be closed in this special circumstances from 18th March 2020 onwards until further notice,” wrote in a letter issued to schools across the country today.
“However, while the education institutions are closed due to this special circumstances, if necessary, the designated government agencies should identify other possible solutions for educational institutions under their supervision to maintain educational standard without students physically attending classes. Schools are encouraged to maximise online learning platform,” he added.
