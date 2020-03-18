Court still awaiting additional evidence in speedboat collision case

PHUKET: Police have confirmed they are still collecting evidence to support the case of the speedboat collision that killed two Russian children and injured 19 others last month.

accidentsmarinedeathtourism

By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Wednesday 18 March 2020, 12:47PM

The boats involved in the deadly collision last month. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The collision, between tour speedboat “ALP 111” and tour speedboat “Payan 5”, occurred in the channel linking Phuket Boat Lagoon and Royal Phuket Marina to Phang Nga Bay at about 8am on Feb 10.

Russian boy Lysxi Iaroslav, age 12, and girl Lysaia Mirasalavr, age 9, were killed in the collision. 19 tourists were rushed to hospital for immediate treatment of injuries and later all released.

Phuket City Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Chana Suthimas told The Phuket News yesterday (Mar 17) that at this stage the case has not yet been finalised as the court is still reviewing and awaiting additional evidence.

“We are awaiting the results of fingerprint scanning to understand whether either boat driver has any criminal history record,” Col Chana explained.

“Also we require conclusive reports on the extent of damage to boat boats although I do not know when we will receive this” he added.

Col Chana did confirm that Atsarawut Suden, who was driving the ALP 111, and Anusorn Duangkiet, 33, who was driving the Payan 5, have both had their license revoked and been charged with reckless driving causing death and injury. (See story here).

“I can confirm that both Atsarawut and Anusorn have been charged with section 291 of the Thai penal code which states whoever, doing the act by negligence and that act causing the other person to death, shall be imprisoned not more of ten years or fined not more of 20,000 baht,” he stated.

“Both boat captains were bailed out from Phuket Provincial Court on their first day of arrest, the day immediately following the incident,” Col Chana added.

“The conditions of bail state that both of them have to report themselves to the court every 12 days but no more than seven times, or 84 days.

“The 84 day limit has not yet been reached,” he concluded.