Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Speedboat captains charged

Speedboat captains charged

PHUKET: Both boat drivers involved in the tour speedboat collision that killed two Russian children and injured more than a dozen tourists on Monday have been charged with reckless behaviour causing death and injury, police have confirmed.

tourismtransportaccidentsdeathmarineSafetyRussianpolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 12 February 2020, 10:00AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Marine Department Chief Witthaya Yamuang inspect the ALP 11 tour speedboat on Monday (Feb 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Marine Department Chief Witthaya Yamuang inspect the ALP 11 tour speedboat on Monday (Feb 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The collision, between tour speedboat “ALP 111” and tour speedboat “Payan 5”, occurred in the channel linking Phuket Boat Lagoon and Royal Phuket Marina to Phang Nga Bay at about 8am on Monday (Feb 10).

The Payan 5, operated by Seastar Tour Co, was en route from Laem Nga in Rassada to pick tourists up at Royal Phuket Marina when the accident happened.

While the Payan 5 was turning into the access channel to arrive at Royal Phuket Marina, it was struck by the “ALP 111”, operated by Andaman Leisure Phuket Co.

The ALP 111, driven by 24-year-old Atsarawut Suden, had 35 passengers on board, all Russian, who had boarded the boat at Boat Lagoon Pier, further inside the channel. (See story here.)

Russian boy Lysxi Iaroslav, age 12, and girl Lysaia Mirasalavr, age 9, were killed in the collision, and 19 of the remaining tourists were rushed to hospital for immediate treatment of injuries.

All but Mrs Tatiana Erhova, 52, and 29-year-old Azamat Isinalinov received treatement and were discharged from hospital care.

Mrs Erhova on Monday was listed as admitted at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, but no updates on her condition have been issued since.

Diamond Resort Phuket

Mr Isinalinov, who suffered head injuries that required 40 stitches, on Monday was listed as under observation at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, but no updates on his condition have been forthcoming.

Phuket City Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Chana Suthimas late yesterday confirmed to The Phuket News that Atsarawut, who was driving the ALP 111, and Anusorn Duangkiet, 33, who was driving the Payan 5, have both been charged with recklessness causing death and injury.

“They are now being held at Phuket Provincial Court. Both of them have denied the charges against them, so it is likely they do not realise their actions caused people to die and be injured,” he said.

“The next step is for the court to make them realise with the evidence,” he added.

Marine Department Chief Witthaya Yamuang in Phuket on Monday told the press that he had already ordered for both captains to be banned from driving any boats for two years. (See story here.)

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism Ministry considers collecting tourism fees
Somkid tells public not to panic
Huge power outage to hit Chalong, Rawai
Speedboat deaths spark safety push
Victims to get additional aid as donations pour in
WHO chief sees chance to stop virus, warns of ‘grave’ threat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Korat shooting aftermath! Fatal Phuket speedboat collision! Seeking billions? || February 11
Special flu wards set up in tourist hotspots to screen virus
Phuket virus checks still ongoing: Officials
Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage
TAT slashes revenue target for 2020
Heartbroken Myanmar worker with axe talked down from high-set billboard frame
Nine suspects arrested in slew of Phuket drug raids, three found with illegal firearms
Two new turtle nests found in Phang Nga
Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

 

Phuket community
Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

Clearly Insp K has never served in the military despite displaying his 'expert' knowledge ye...(Read More)

Thailand denies Westerdam cruise ship entry

@ goldwing ! Your figures are complete nonsense. If you cite figures from other news outlets,at leas...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Children were killed, will this has a follow up in Court? Conviction, Prison time? Of course not, th...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

Don't use the the titel 'captain', it are just maritime uneducated boat drivers. We als...(Read More)

Coronavirus spreads fear and racism worldwide

The article is a bit out of reach of K's mentality.It also does not mention any government offic...(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

The thai internal army national security is a farce. And yes, the blame is on the army. Army automa...(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

....blocking any democratic process in the country called Thailand. Yes, blame is on the thai army....(Read More)

Tearful Thai general says ‘don’t blame army’ for soldier’s rampage

Well, it seems this top General was served well ( 'have your arms ready, soldiers' he said a...(Read More)

Nine suspects arrested in slew of Phuket drug raids, three found with illegal firearms

I always write it: Phuket remains sinking 'under' drugs and illegal weapons. And without a ...(Read More)

Marine Department chief bans deadly tour speedboat drivers, calls for captain training

“As to the cause of the accident, we believe that one of them was driving too fast,” he noted. ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Health 360
The Overseas Property Show
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Cassia Phuket

 