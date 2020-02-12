Speedboat captains charged

PHUKET: Both boat drivers involved in the tour speedboat collision that killed two Russian children and injured more than a dozen tourists on Monday have been charged with reckless behaviour causing death and injury, police have confirmed.

tourismtransportaccidentsdeathmarineSafetyRussianpolice

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 12 February 2020, 10:00AM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana and Marine Department Chief Witthaya Yamuang inspect the ALP 11 tour speedboat on Monday (Feb 10). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The collision, between tour speedboat “ALP 111” and tour speedboat “Payan 5”, occurred in the channel linking Phuket Boat Lagoon and Royal Phuket Marina to Phang Nga Bay at about 8am on Monday (Feb 10).

The Payan 5, operated by Seastar Tour Co, was en route from Laem Nga in Rassada to pick tourists up at Royal Phuket Marina when the accident happened.

While the Payan 5 was turning into the access channel to arrive at Royal Phuket Marina, it was struck by the “ALP 111”, operated by Andaman Leisure Phuket Co.

The ALP 111, driven by 24-year-old Atsarawut Suden, had 35 passengers on board, all Russian, who had boarded the boat at Boat Lagoon Pier, further inside the channel. (See story here.)

Russian boy Lysxi Iaroslav, age 12, and girl Lysaia Mirasalavr, age 9, were killed in the collision, and 19 of the remaining tourists were rushed to hospital for immediate treatment of injuries.

All but Mrs Tatiana Erhova, 52, and 29-year-old Azamat Isinalinov received treatement and were discharged from hospital care.

Mrs Erhova on Monday was listed as admitted at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, but no updates on her condition have been issued since.

Mr Isinalinov, who suffered head injuries that required 40 stitches, on Monday was listed as under observation at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, but no updates on his condition have been forthcoming.

Phuket City Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Chana Suthimas late yesterday confirmed to The Phuket News that Atsarawut, who was driving the ALP 111, and Anusorn Duangkiet, 33, who was driving the Payan 5, have both been charged with recklessness causing death and injury.

“They are now being held at Phuket Provincial Court. Both of them have denied the charges against them, so it is likely they do not realise their actions caused people to die and be injured,” he said.

“The next step is for the court to make them realise with the evidence,” he added.

Marine Department Chief Witthaya Yamuang in Phuket on Monday told the press that he had already ordered for both captains to be banned from driving any boats for two years. (See story here.)