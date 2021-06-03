The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA - June 3 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7 |:| Fresh market closed |:| B5.3mn in drugs seized |:| Phuket COVID update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Thursday 3 June 2021, 06:12PM

Phuket community
All foreigners to get jab next week in national rollout

Kurt, and except all foreign tourists!...(Read More)

Patong thieves blame unemployment for turn to crime

@XiV Silly boy, maybe you should read up on apartheid. Meanwhile, what makes you think that, as non-...(Read More)

Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7, assures Chalermpong

Just been talking to a friend in Oz - he tells me that all foreigners there are being vaccinated for...(Read More)

Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7, assures Chalermpong

Quote:"The Phuket Must Win website now has a function to receive such registrations," N...(Read More)

Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7, assures Chalermpong

What about foreigners on retirement visas under 60? And eat about foreigners on Guardian visas? As...(Read More)

Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7, assures Chalermpong

It would be nice if they would brek down the stats to show how many 'foreigners' and 'mi...(Read More)

All foreigners to get jab next week in national rollout

You must be mad to ask for a Xi vaccine that if it doesn't kill you it would be totally useless ...(Read More)

Patong thieves blame unemployment for turn to crime

Kurt haven't you got it yet? You are living in an apartheid system where foreigners have no equa...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Thanks Ed. Yes, I saw the AstraZenica article (posted after I submitted my comment). It's just a...(Read More)

Thailand and US discuss COVID-19 vaccine cooperation

I can just see US expat retirees left out of this deal. C'mon US Embassy, get us some PFizer, Mo...(Read More)

 

