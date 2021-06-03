PHUKET XTRA - June 3 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7 |:| Fresh market closed |:| B5.3mn in drugs seized |:| Phuket COVID update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Thursday 3 June 2021, 06:12PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
Kurt, and except all foreign tourists!...(Read More)
@XiV Silly boy, maybe you should read up on apartheid. Meanwhile, what makes you think that, as non-...(Read More)
Just been talking to a friend in Oz - he tells me that all foreigners there are being vaccinated for...(Read More)
Quote:"The Phuket Must Win website now has a function to receive such registrations," N...(Read More)
What about foreigners on retirement visas under 60? And eat about foreigners on Guardian visas? As...(Read More)
It would be nice if they would brek down the stats to show how many 'foreigners' and 'mi...(Read More)
You must be mad to ask for a Xi vaccine that if it doesn't kill you it would be totally useless ...(Read More)
Kurt haven't you got it yet? You are living in an apartheid system where foreigners have no equa...(Read More)
Thanks Ed. Yes, I saw the AstraZenica article (posted after I submitted my comment). It's just a...(Read More)
I can just see US expat retirees left out of this deal. C'mon US Embassy, get us some PFizer, Mo...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.