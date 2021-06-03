Patong thieves blame unemployment for turn to crime

PHUKET: Two men arrested in Patong for stealing a coffee machine and two television sets from a restaurant have blamed unemployment for their turn to crime, saying that without work they had turned to stealing items in order to have enough money to pay for basic living expenses.

patongpolicecrimeCOVID-19economics

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 3 June 2021, 09:33AM

Both men said they had turned to crime because they were left without work due to the COVID crisis. Photo: Patong Police

Both men said they had turned to crime because they were left without work due to the COVID crisis. Photo: Patong Police

The two men were tracked down by CCTV. Photo: Patong Police

The two men ‒ Samran Luiprasert, 42, from Samut Sakhon, and Amphon Boonchuaynamphon, 34, from Chachoengsao ‒ were arrested by Patong Police early yesterday morning (June 2).

In their report of the arrests, police explained that the men were tracked down after the owner of the ‘Safe Number One’ restaurant on Phra Baramee Rd in Patong had filed a formal complaint that thieves had entered his businesses property and stolen several items.

Through CCTV, officers were able to see the thieves making their getaway on a black Honda PCX motorbike.

Police were also able to identify Amphon riding as passenger by the tattoos on his neck, arms and legs.

The officers tracked down Amphon to a third-floor room at a building without a designated address off Phra Mettha Rd.

During questioning, Amphon confessed to stealing the items ‒ a Jura coffee machine and two 43-inch Toshiba LED televisions ‒ from the restaurant, reported police.

He also named Samran as his accomplice.

Officers then moved to arrest Samran at an unregistered address in a street behind the Government Savings Bank branch on Phra Baramee Rd, in Patong, the report noted.

During further questioning at Patong Police Station, the two men both admitted to the theft, police noted.

The men said they sold the items and split the money between them to pay for daily expenses as both had been left out of work due to the COVID-19 crisis, police added.

Regardless, both men were charged for committing the theft, the report noted.