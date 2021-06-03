B5.3mn in drugs seized in Phuket bust

PHUKET: Two men were arrested with 14,000 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and just over 3kg of crystal meth (ya ice), valued at about B5.3 million, in Phuket Town yesterday (June 2). more than

drugscrime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 3 June 2021, 12:35PM

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announces the arrests at a press conference this morning (June 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The news came via Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the press conference at the Phuket office of the Volunteer Defense Corps (VDC) this morning (June 3).

Present at the conference at 9am were Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee and other officers.

Governor Narong explained that the arrest was conducted on June 1 at about 5pm by Assistant Chief of Security Affairs Group, Jiradet Burarak, and other Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor).

No police officers were present for the raid, though Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was present for the press conference this morning.

Banpot ‘Jo’ Saetan, 28, was arrested near the office of Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division, where he was found with 400 pills of ya bah and 100g of ya ice.

From information given by Banpot, officers further arrested Patiyuth ‘Mom’ Yorsaengrat, 35, at a house in Soi Suthat 2, Phuket Town, where he was found with 13,600 pills of ya bah and 2.95kg of ya ice.

Officers also seized six digital scales, plastic bags, a motorbike and two mobile phones as items of evidence.

The value of the drugs seized was estimated to be about B5,350,000.

Patiyuth confessed that he was arranging to divvy up the drugs to sell to local dealers in Phuket.

Banpot and Patiyuth were both taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

“The Phuket Government has ordered relevant officers to work on prevention and suppression of drugs in Phuket,” Governor Narong said.

“So far, we have been arresting local drug dealers and users. Anyone who sees people involved with drugs, please contact us or police, so we can take action on it,” he said.