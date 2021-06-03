The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

B5.3mn in drugs seized in Phuket bust

B5.3mn in drugs seized in Phuket bust

PHUKET: Two men were arrested with 14,000 pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and just over 3kg of crystal meth (ya ice), valued at about B5.3 million, in Phuket Town yesterday (June 2). more than

drugscrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 3 June 2021, 12:35PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announces the arrests at a press conference this morning (June 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew announces the arrests at a press conference this morning (June 3). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The drugs seized were valued at over B5.3 million. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The news came via Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew at the press conference at the Phuket office of the Volunteer Defense Corps (VDC) this morning (June 3). 

Present at the conference at 9am were Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee and other officers. 

Governor Narong explained that the arrest was conducted on June 1 at about 5pm by Assistant Chief of Security Affairs Group, Jiradet Burarak, and other Territorial Defense Volunteers (OrSor).

No police officers were present for the raid, though Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo was present for the press conference this morning. 

Banpot ‘Jo’ Saetan, 28, was arrested near the office of Phuket City Municipality Waterworks Division, where he was found with 400 pills of ya bah and 100g of ya ice. 

From information given by Banpot, officers further arrested Patiyuth ‘Mom’ Yorsaengrat, 35, at a house in Soi Suthat 2, Phuket Town, where he was found with 13,600 pills of ya bah and 2.95kg of ya ice.

QSI International School Phuket

Officers also seized six digital scales, plastic bags, a motorbike and two mobile phones as items of evidence. 

The value of the drugs seized was estimated to be about B5,350,000. 

Patiyuth confessed that he was arranging to divvy up the drugs to sell to local dealers in Phuket.

Banpot and Patiyuth were both taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. 

“The Phuket Government has ordered relevant officers to work on prevention and suppression of drugs in Phuket,” Governor Narong said.

“So far, we have been arresting local drug dealers and users. Anyone who sees people involved with drugs, please contact us or police, so we can take action on it,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town fresh market closed in COVID tracing
Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7, assures Chalermpong
TAT Governor Yuthasak in Phuket, admits issues, confirms July 1 reopening
All foreigners to get jab next week in national rollout
Patong thieves blame unemployment for turn to crime
Thailand and US discuss COVID-19 vaccine cooperation
Phuket marks Queen’s Birthday
AstraZeneca beginning local vaccine deliveries
A Look at Thailand’s Trade Agreement with Mongolia
Emirates, Etihad confirm Phuket flights from July 1
Phuket suffers third COVID death in latest outbreak
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise || June 2
Court orders ISPs to shut down 8 internet political commentators
Survival bags to be given to more than 35,000 households in Phuket
Electricity outage to affect parts of Kathu

 

Phuket community
All foreigners to get jab next week in national rollout

Kurt, and except all foreign tourists!...(Read More)

Patong thieves blame unemployment for turn to crime

@XiV Silly boy, maybe you should read up on apartheid. Meanwhile, what makes you think that, as non-...(Read More)

Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7, assures Chalermpong

Just been talking to a friend in Oz - he tells me that all foreigners there are being vaccinated for...(Read More)

Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7, assures Chalermpong

Quote:"The Phuket Must Win website now has a function to receive such registrations," N...(Read More)

Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7, assures Chalermpong

What about foreigners on retirement visas under 60? And eat about foreigners on Guardian visas? As...(Read More)

Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7, assures Chalermpong

It would be nice if they would brek down the stats to show how many 'foreigners' and 'mi...(Read More)

All foreigners to get jab next week in national rollout

You must be mad to ask for a Xi vaccine that if it doesn't kill you it would be totally useless ...(Read More)

Patong thieves blame unemployment for turn to crime

Kurt haven't you got it yet? You are living in an apartheid system where foreigners have no equa...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Thanks Ed. Yes, I saw the AstraZenica article (posted after I submitted my comment). It's just a...(Read More)

Thailand and US discuss COVID-19 vaccine cooperation

I can just see US expat retirees left out of this deal. C'mon US Embassy, get us some PFizer, Mo...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
https://sgssecurity.com/
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021

 