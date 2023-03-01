1- Patong Police crack down on street racers
2- Abbot’s aide gets 10-year stretch for B200m fraud
3- Finn found dead, his throat cut
4- Call for govt to ban ’sly’ alcohol ads
5- Vendors up in arms over stall permits delay for Heroines Festival
PHUKET XTRA - March 1 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 1 March 2023, 07:01PM
