CHON BURI: A 58-year-old Finnish man was found dead on his bed with his throat cut and a knife on his chest at his home in Sattahip district on Tuesday morning (Feb 28).

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 March 2023, 09:09AM

A police officer examines the house where the Finnish man was found dead with his throat cut in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, on Tuesday morning (Feb 28). Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong / Bangkok Post

Police were questioning his Thai wife, who said she found him dead after taking a young relative to school, reports the Bangkok Post.

The couple lived in a single-storey detached house in Moo 9 village of tambon Bang Saray.

Local police were informed of the death about 8:30am. They found the dead man lying on a bed, wearing only a pair of underpants.

His neck was cut through, severing the windpipe. A kitchen knife was lying on his chest. His 49-year-old Thai wife was sitting in the room, crying.

She said they had lived together for about five years but had not registered their marriage.

Her husband had returned to Finland and stayed there for about two years. He arrived back in Thailand about nine months ago and bought the house.

On Tuesday the man woke up at about 6am. She prepared a meal and coffee for him and left to take her young relative to school.

When she returned home, the house was quiet. She then saw blood in the room and found her husband’s dead body, his throat cut and a knife on his chest.

She said the man had taked about committing suicide several times, because of domestic problems in Finland.

The man’s body was taken to Police General Hospital in Bangkok for autopsy.

Police were questioning the woman further about the man’s death. Neighbours told police the couple often argued.