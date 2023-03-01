Vendors up in arms over stall permit delay for Heroines Festival

PHUKET: More than 70 vendors looking to set up stalls at the upcoming Heroines Festival this month massed at Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (Feb 28) over not yet being issued their permits to operate at the popular annual event.

culture

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 March 2023, 11:07AM

The vendors yesterday filed a formal complaint, which was received by Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) deputy president Arnupap Wechvanichsanong.

The vendors pointed out that they had submitted their applications to operate stalls at the festival, but had not yet received any approvals to do so.

The vendors pointed out that it was the PPAO’s responsibility to issue the permits.

Due to the delay in issuing the permits, the vendors were concerned whether they would be left enough time to prepare their stalls.

The festival, titled in full the ‘Thao Thepkasattri and Thao Srisoonthorn, will be held at the traditional site at Victory Field in Thalang, with Mar 13-15 being the key nights featuring the grand stage performance re-enacting the life story of the two Heroines and their role in repelling a Burmese invasion of Phuket in 1785.