Dates announced for Phuket Heroines Festival

PHUKET: The annual Phuket Heroines Festival light and sound show this year will be held on the traditional dates of Mar 13-15, officials have confirmed.

culture
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 January 2023, 01:21PM

The annual Heroines Festival will return from Mar 13-15. Photo: PPAO file

The dates for the festival were announced at a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall chaired by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan yesterday (Jan 23). 

Present for the meeting were a host of officials involved in organising the annual celebration, including Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO).

As is tradition, merit-making ceremonies to honour Phuket’s two famed Heroines Thao Thep Krasattri and Thao Sri Soonthorn ‒ better known locally as Chan and Mook ‒ will begin on the first Saturday of March (Mar 4) with a group ordination of novice monks at Wat Thep Wanaram (Manik Temple).

Other merit-making activities to pay tribute to the Heroines for leading locals to successfully repelling a Burmese invasion in 1785 will ensue, including ceremonies at Wat Muang Komaraphat, in Tambon Thepkrasattri, on Mar 12 for descendants of the ‘Heroes of Thalang’ to honour their ancestors.

The cultural festival’s renowned light and sound stage show retelling the victory over the Burmese marauders will begin on Mar 13, the date officially recognised as achieving victory over the incursion.

A special wreath-laying ceremony at the Heroines Monument will also be held on the day.

The annual performance will be held at Thalang Victory Field each night until Mar 15.

Phuket community
Patong taxi driver charged for kicking parked motorbike

Such a taxi driver is a bad Phuket unguided 'projectile'. A potential danger for the island,...(Read More)

Andaman tourism leader spearheads appeal to PM for support

Just to clarify ematt, I live here because I love Thailand and most of the people. It is because of ...(Read More)

Pattaya tourist police escort prompts swift rebuke

Long time already Arriving/Departing Thailand is possible the way you feel to do, with help of Offic...(Read More)

Pattaya tourist police escort prompts swift rebuke

..."She was whisked through Immigration at Suvarnabhumi Airport"... ( report BP). Seems th...(Read More)

Admin officials lead drug arrests

Uh oh! The dreaded volunteer defense forces are used yet again! With all the "high ranking"...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver charged for kicking parked motorbike

Standard practice in Phuket to have aggressive violent taxi drivers. I remember a time when you used...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver charged for kicking parked motorbike

cancel his Taxi licensed this is the only way he understand...(Read More)

Suspicions raised over ‘Marco Polo’ incident

I knew all along this guy was full of sh..te! Dragged anchor FFS! What a load of bull.... I'm st...(Read More)

11 burned to death in Korat van crash

Sounds like yet another case of the driver falling asleep at the wheel. Hard to use the usual "...(Read More)

Pattaya tourist police escort prompts swift rebuke

Guess the big question is who is this Chinese woman? Mr Tuhao's sister come to take over the rei...(Read More)

 

