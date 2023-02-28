Pro Property Partners
Patong Police crack down on street racers

PHUKET: Patong Police have launched a crackdown on street racers, including foreigners speeding on motorbikes, following instructions in Bangkok for police to clamp down on street racing throughout the country.

tourismtransportSafetypolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 28 February 2023, 06:08PM

Officers were stationed throughout Patong after 10pm last night to enforce the crackdown, following orders from Patong Police Chief Col Sujin Nilbadee and Deputy Chiefs Lt Col Somphon Surin and Lt Col Phum Semvoranon, Patong Police announced today (Feb 28).

Coordinating efforts on the street was Patong Traffic Police Chief Lt Col Wutthiwat Liangboonjinda, who tasked Lt Nirun Chaowaiphot to set up a special checkpoint at the bottom of Patong Hill, Patong Police reported.

Patong Police did not clarify how many people were caught speeding dangerously. The crackdown in Patong last night follows the mass motorbike rally by mostly French nationals that overwhelmed the streets of Patong earlier this month.

It also follows the national government last week launching a campaign offering a B3,000 reward to each person who reports street races. 

