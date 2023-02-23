People urged to report street races for B3,000 reward

BANGKOK: The government is encouraging people to report street racees bu offering a B3,000 reward in return.

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 23 February 2023, 07:14AM

Impounded motorcycles fill a parking lot at Provincial Police Region 1 headquarters in Bangkok. They were seized from illegal street racers. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / File

Deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said yesterday (Feb 22) that if people see illegal street racing they could take a video and send it to police. They could also send any information they might have about race organisers, reports the Bangkok Post.

Informants could contact hotline numbers 191 and 1599, or send their information to the Royal Thai Police Forward Post Facebook account.

“The informants whose data leads to the arrest of street racers will receive a B3,000 reward in each case. The reward will be paid into their bank accounts. So far, 23 people have been rewarded with a total of B69,000 for such information,” Ms Rachada said.

The project was aimed at encouraging people to help stop street racing, to protect the public from both the danger and the nuisance, she said.