People urged to report street races for B3,000 reward

BANGKOK: The government is encouraging people to report street racees bu offering a B3,000 reward in return.

Safetypolicecrime
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 23 February 2023, 07:14AM

Impounded motorcycles fill a parking lot at Provincial Police Region 1 headquarters in Bangkok. They were seized from illegal street racers. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / File

Deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said yesterday (Feb 22) that if people see illegal street racing they could take a video and send it to police. They could also send any information they might have about race organisers, reports the Bangkok Post.

Informants could contact hotline numbers 191 and 1599, or send their information to the Royal Thai Police Forward Post Facebook account.

“The informants whose data leads to the arrest of street racers will receive a B3,000 reward in each case. The reward will be paid into their bank accounts. So far, 23 people have been rewarded with a total of B69,000 for such information,” Ms Rachada said.

The project was aimed at encouraging people to help stop street racing, to protect the public from both the danger and the nuisance, she said.

Prab | 23 February 2023 - 15:28:39 

wonder if we could buy some of those imp[ounded bikes? thinking of opening a rental business and seems many cheap bikes there ....LOL

Pooliekev | 23 February 2023 - 15:14:05 

@Kurt. There are facilities for them. They're called Young Offenders Institutes.

Fascinated | 23 February 2023 - 10:19:03 

Unfortunately Kamala Police just hang up on hearing a foreign voice. The Patong Rabbits were using the main road in kamala as a drag strip again yesterday, racing between the lights with nary a BiB in sight. Shirley their 'state of the art CCTV' would have picked this up (last bit was tongue in cheek btw).

Kurt | 23 February 2023 - 09:44:44 

Seen the number of impounded motorcycles it looks many kids like racing. Are there none or not enough racing circuits for them to enjoy their sport? Create facilities for them.

 

Phuket community
