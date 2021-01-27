PHUKET XTRA - January 27 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Midnight boost for bars, pubs in Phuket |:| Patong Mayor to run for re-election |:| Support scheme for tourism staff |:| 1new death, over 800 new cases in Thailand Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Wednesday 27 January 2021, 06:30PM
