Phuket order for pubs, bars to close at midnight now lifted

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew today issued a new order allowing pubs, bars and other entertainment venues to once again remain open until their usual closing time.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 January 2021, 07:09PM

Under the order issued today (Jan 26), restaurants and food venues may now serve alcohol in accordance with the law as they used to.

The order, posted by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) earlier today, marked that the order was agreed by the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee yesterday.

“As the COVID-19 situation in Phuket has improved that there are no more COVID-19 infections found, the committee agreed to cancel the late-night alcohol ban in order to revive the economy of Phuket,” the order noted.

The order is to remain in effect until further notice.

The order marked all the COVID-19 regulations that all businesses and events organisers must comply with. The regulations and requirements cited today echo the order that was issued before the alcohol ban and entertainment venue early closing was ordered.

Of note, the ban on dancing and the selling of alcohol in containers that will be shared among groups of people remain in effect, and all business operators and events organisers, including those organising sporting events, were warned to comply with the COVID-19 protection measures.

Failure to comply with the order may be punished under Section 51 of Disease Control Act 2015, which incurs a fine of up to B20,000, or under Section 52 of the act, which invokes a penalty of up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to B100,000 or both, the order noted.

Those found breaching the order will also be charged under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations B.E. 2548 (2005), which invokes a penalty of up to two years imprisonment or up to B40,000 or both, the order warned.