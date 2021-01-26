BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Patong Mayor Chalermluck will run for re-election

PHUKET: Chalermluck Kebsup has confirmed to The Phuket News that she will run for re-election to serve a second term as Patong Mayor.

patongpolitics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 26 January 2021, 12:34PM

Chalermluck Kebsup will run for re-election as Patong Mayor. Photo: PR Patong

The confirmation follows Pakrit Keesin, younger brother to influential Patong businessman Preechawut ‘Prab’ Keesin, announcing on Sunday(Jan 24) that he will contest the seat of mayor in the upcoming municipal election in Patong to be held on Mar 28.

“I will run for re-election in Patong,” Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup told The Phuket News.

Mayor Chalermluck said she would announce her candidacy and her “team” when the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) officially announces that all incumbent mayors must cease their duties to allow for campaigning to be held in the run-up to the election.

“I have to wait until the PEC announces that all mayors’ terms in office have concluded on Feb 1. That means the term as Patong Mayor has expired,” Mayor Chelmluck explained.

“Then I will register as a candidate for Patong Mayor along with 12 candidates who will be running for election as municipality councillors during the registration period from Feb 8-12,” she added.

Mayor Chalermluck said that she would be leading the ‘Patong Fa Mai’ (“Patong New Sky”) Party in the election.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

“I am preparing to present my policy with my team for this election. When the time comes, I will reveal the details of my policy to the people, and explain my accomplishments in past years,” she said.

In 2014, Mayor Chalermluck was the first woman Mayor of Patong. She won the election on April 26 with more than half the votes cast, leaving previous incumbent mayor Pian Keesin with just 3,330 votes out of 8,500 cast.

Ms Chalermluck’s election to the position of mayor was confirmed by the Election Commission of Thailand and she took office on May 21, 2014.

The next day, May 22, 2014, Royal Thai Army General Prayut Chan-o-cha led a coup to take control of the country.

In taking office more than six years ago, Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News, “The first thing I am going to do is to prepare to solve the flood problem, followed by the garbage problem and then the mafia.

“I want to create a situation where those who are doing everything legally do not have to pay influential people.”

Fascinated | 26 January 2021 - 13:18:59 

She'll have to win to defeat the mafia- they're the competition, 555.

Kurt | 26 January 2021 - 12:44:45 

First the flood problem, How? Next garbage, why was that not done the last 6 years? And as cherry on the pudding at last the Mafia!, So, there is Mafia. And government knows well that even people doing things legally must pay influential people. And who are the most influentials in Patong? Yup-yup. Poor patong residents.

 

